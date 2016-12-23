Board to spread word on new regulation for builders

(CNS): With the implementation of the Builders Law, 2007, almost a decade after it was passed, all building contractors must be licensed in the New Year, and the Builders Board, which regulates the sector, is beginning a public education campaign to ensure compliance with the new regime. Officials said the law was passed after years of consultation and amendments after input from the sector. Board Chair Heber Arch and the other members have been working for some time to prepare for the onset of registration and plan to focus on building sites.

“We’ve begun the process of making its provisions a reality,” said Arch. “Complying with the law by registering is protection for locally operating builders as well as for consumers, who will have recourse to getting better service from their contractors.”

The board will target venues that builders frequent during their work days and will prominently display materials, such as brochures, in local hardware and builders’ supply stores, he added.

Officials also plan to send the message out in the New Year to the public in as many forums as possible so that all local contractors, from small, one-person operations to big companies, can learn about the Builders’ Law and specifically how and why they should formally register, Planning Director Haroon Pandohie said.

He and Arch will be doing the media rounds, and workshops by the Cayman Contractors Association will be available for builders.

In addition to Arch, board members are: Deputy Chairman Tommie Bodden, Stanley Hill, Toney Reid, Dean Scott, Omar McLean, Roland Bodden, Mervin Smith, Dave Johnston. Director of Planning Pandohie is the board secretary.

Once licensing starts in the New Year, registration forms will be available on the planning department’s website.

