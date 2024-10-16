The de-Caymanization of Cayman

Ezzard Miller writes: The latest labour and population statistics released by the Economic and Statistics Office of the government are very troubling and alarming but not surprising to me as I have been trying to raise concerns about this for the last decade. Caymanians should be gravely concerned that they are now outnumbered three to one in the workplace and in our society in general. The urgent question is how did we get to this position and what can we do about it.

Young Caymanians are often faced with questions of identity that my generation never faced, such as: Who is a Caymanian? And what is Caymanian?

In answering these questions, we often, if not always, look to some legal definition as though we need some higher authority to support us or on which to hang our reply.

The reply often given is that found in the Immigration Law: a person who has British Overseas Citizenship by their connection to Cayman. The more colloquial Caymanian reply used to be someone who has their navel string buried in Cayman.

It is as though we no longer know who we are or have courage and confidence because, intimidated by economic and socio-political forces, we are ashamed, or at the very least reluctant, to say who Caymanians are and what the unique characteristics are that separate us from all the other nationalities that have taken up residence in Cayman.

Here, in my opinion, are a few character traits that separate us: our verbal skills (we talk differently), our Christian heritage, our cultural heritage, our friendliness and tolerance, our quiet wit. Caymanians were proud, confident, charming, honest, hardworking, educated, religiously tolerant, witty and friendly people, and should be in charge of the destiny of the Cayman Islands.

Today, the trend of the Caymanian identity is one that is complacent, disappearing, and under siege from several fronts. However, to understand and appreciate these forces, we need to look at them from a historical perspective, in particular, what actions have given rise to them and the threats to the Caymanian’s identity.

We need to determine what forces have contributed to this demise of the Caymanian identity. Why have we allowed these forces to erode this proud heritage and identity? What benefits have we, as Caymanians, gained by allowing this erosion, and was it worth the price? Do we as a people have the ability, need, or desire to recapture or recreate this proud Caymanian identity?

Or should we accept that the time has come for a complete debunking of this Caymanian heritage and forge a new identity drawn from the multiplicity of cultures now represented in these islands with a true melting pot philosophy?

The purpose of this article, as I see it, is to try to identify the dynamics that have contributed to the erosion of Caymanian values, work ethic and identity. Is this just an excuse that we Caymanians band about, looking for some justification for failure, our youth turning to drugs and crime, and the lowering of expectations from Caymanians as to job performance?

It is not the purpose of this article to place blame or to inflame the situation that is festering beneath the surface.

I am now seventy-two years old and have grown up and experienced all these changes to Cayman and Caymanian identity. I received my basic education in a one-room school in North Side taught by Caymanian teachers. I moved on to high school on an academic scholarship, moved on to college on a government scholarship, worked in government for six years to pay off my bond, went into the private sector as a businessman, entered politics, and am now comfortably retired.

In the late ’60s and early ’70s, the Cayman government decided to open up the Caymanian economy, particularly the financial and tourist industries, to foreign investors, workers, and influencers.

In a very meaningful and valiant attempt to prevent the situation we find ourselves in, where Caymanians have lost both economic and political control of Cayman and our future, Mr Benson Ebanks and others passed the Caymanian Protection Law, the Business License Law and the Local Company Control law.

These laws served their purpose well until the foreign influencers decided to lobby for changes to these laws to benefit them. All the changes to these laws that they asked for and were given to them by successive Caymanian governments reduced the protection of Caymanians and increased the benefits for the foreign influencers.

There have been many, even to change the name of the principal legislation from Caymanian Protection Law to Immigration Law. But not a single change enhanced the protection of Caymanians.

This infiltration or foreign takeover was not confined to the two pillars of our economy, Financial Services and Tourism, but included all aspects of Cayman Society:

The clergy. My great-grandfather was the preacher of the North Side Presbyterian Church for many years, and while he had a limited education, he loved God, saved souls, and built a beautiful church. Today, if I want to be the minister of the same North Side Church, now named the United Church of Jamaica, I have to receive special training and be ordained by the church authorities in Jamaica.

The police. When I was a youngster, the police force was all Caymanian, whom we respected and obeyed. Today, when I get stopped by a policeman, I can hardly understand their dialect.

The judiciary. Once utilized by Caymanian Justices of the Peace in the lower courts, it is now completely dominated by foreigners who have no local knowledge, while professionally qualified Caymanians are being completely ignored and bypassed.

The tourist industry. I can remember when, during the greatest growth in our tourist industry, every hotel in Cayman was managed by a Caymanian. Today, not a single one is managed by a Caymanian.

The financial industry. I can also recall when we had Caymanian bank managers. Today, we have only one.

The civil service. Once, it was all Caymanian. Today, many Caymanians are being overlooked and replaced by foreigners.

This paints a gloomy picture of Caymanian abilities and commitment to the job, as well as personal development and success in the workplace.

Hard to believe these are people with the same genetic structure as those of our parents who left Cayman in the early fifties as bedroom stewards and messmates and, within a decade, were recognised as the world’s greatest seamen on merchant marine ships of all classes

What changed? The gene pool? Yes, through inter-marriages and cohabitation, but more importantly, the system has changed.

Today Caymanians have limited opportunities in this open economy, but goals are less easily defined. They work hard, but rewards are not always the same as those on work permits, and success is more difficult to define.

Caymanians are always the ones being asked by Caymanians to be more accommodating. We are constantly being reminded and often browbeaten to be nice to foreigners and treat them well. They are here for our good, and God forbid that they should leave.

This is not the norm in other societies. Normally, when we Caymanians migrate to a foreign land, we are expected to change and conform to their lifestyle and culture or another identity. If we want to succeed in their land, we have to blend in with them.

Cayman is at a very serious crossroads, and we need to act now to prevent a national catastrophe. Caymanians, especially the young, educated Caymanians whom the Caymanian protection law was enacted to protect, are becoming increasingly frustrated and disappointed.

So what can we do as Caymanians, since next year is an election year? We should not support any individual or political party who is not prepared and committed to managing the growth of the Caymanian population. Here are a few policies we should consider:

No more Cayman status grants. Limit Cayman status to only marriage and descent. Make status grants for marriage automatically revoked if divorced before ten years. Prevent persons who are granted work permits from remaining on the island for more than five years by granting fixed-term non-renewal permits for one year up to five years. Terminate the provisions in the Immigration Act that facilitate the grant of permanent residence.

Caymanians, these may seem like drastic measures, but I would issue a warning that they are now necessary as we have allowed the erosion of Caymanian authority.

The election in May 2025 may not be affected because there are still more generational Caymanians than those given status, but if we don’t make the changes now, the election in 2029 will see many of these second-generation Caymanians seeking and winning office if we allow their number to continue to grow.

To add a short statement of the disappearance of Seven Mile Beach, this is just another ailment of the disease of GREED that has consumed Cayman. The Caymanians in authority have allowed these persons to destroy Seven Mile Beach by allowing them to build their million-dollar homes too close to the sea, and those in authority who allowed this have been, and maybe are still being, rewarded for their actions.

I proposed over fifteen years ago that the government should re-establish the line of vegetation from old aerial photos, and any building below that line will have to be moved.

However, that requires bold, honest leadership, which is now in short supply.