2018 Year 11 exam results down from last year

(CNS): Students skills and knowledge in the government high schools on Grand Cayman have been judged to be significantly below expected levels in the three core subjects of English, maths and science. In a summary report of 2018 secondary school inspections, the Office of Education Standards paints a bleak picture for students at government schools, and inspectors point to weak quality of teaching and a repetitive, insufficiently challenging the curriculum. Year 11 external exam result at the Layman Scott High School on Cayman Brac dropped sharply from last year’s 83.3% of students with five or more Level 2 passes, down to 71.4%, but this remained significantly higher than the two high school on Grand Cayman, both of which were also down from 2017.

The latest report is a summary of the three individual inspection reports published in October for Clifton Hunter, John Gray and the Layman E. Scott High School in Cayman Brac, which, although it had slightly overall better results than the schools on Grand Cayman, was still judged just satisfactory.

The inspectors recommend that to ensure an improved and sustained rate of students’ academic progress, the education ministry and school leaders should review performance management and self-evaluation arrangements in all the three schools.

“The quality of teaching and the curriculum offered at Key Stage 3 are not yet at the required standard to guarantee ongoing improvement to students’ attainment in core subjects,” the authors of the summary report warn.

Inspectors said that they had observed 289 lessons over the duration of the inspections in the three schools. All teachers present in each of the schools across all subject areas were visited at least once.

“Across the three schools there was a relatively high proportion of weak teaching,” the inspectors found. While they also saw good work from some teachers in the certain subjects teaching in the core subjects was much more variable.

“There remained too many sessions in which the pace of learning was too slow because teachers lost time managing low level disruption by a few students,” the report stated. Inspectors noted that the content of the lesson was not always well adapted by the teachers to the different learning needs of students in the classes.

“Expectations were not sufficiently high because students were given simple tasks such as copying or completing undemanding worksheets. Consequently, students were at times bored and became

disengaged in their lessons. Furthermore, teachers’ questioning of students in lessons was too frequently noted to be superficial and did not effectively promote students’ critical thinking skills,” the authors wrote.

Concerns were also raised about marking, which was described as “frequently cursory with no clear indication to students about what they needed to do to improve their work”.

The inspectors also raised questions about the accuracy of grading. “The work completed by students and reviewed by inspectors during the three inspections did not reliably reflect the assessment grades allocated to students by different teachers. Parents, in communication with inspectors, expressed concern regarding the assessment systems in the schools and many felt that the system of levels and grading used by staff required review and simplification,” the inspectors noted, recommending that school leaders introduce more reliable and robust assessment practices to help monitor students’ progress.

The summary report also includes the full stakeholder surveys from all three schools showing the contrasting views of students, staff and parents. Three hundred and ten parents and 187 staff, including teachers, administrative and support staff completed the survey, as well as 1,495 students from Years 7 to 12 across the three schools.

Category: Education, Local News