Education results fall in 2016 data report

(CNS): A report by the Department of Education Services reflecting the internal tests and external exam results for students in government schools in the 2015-16 academic year show a decline in achievement. The authors of the report said the percentage of students in Year 12 attaining five or more subjects including English and mathematics at Level 2 has doubled when compared to the 2012. But despite a positive growth trend, there is a marginal decline in performance for the last academic year.

The document leaked to CNS has not yet been made public, and given the central role that education has played in the election campaign, the report is likely to be seized upon by the government’s opponents.

While the data reflects the continuing low standards of students in government schools who are not achieving the expected standards, the data report shows a massive improvement over the last four years, but it is difficult to measure the impact of specific interventions on exam results because of the time it takes for change to take effect.

Interventions in primary school are not reflected in exam results for a decade, while interventions in Year 10 could reflect immediately for some students taking exams in Year 11.

But either way, the data report reveals huge differences between potential and performance for children in Year 6 who took Cognitive Abilities Tests (CAT4) to gauge their potential and identify strengths, weaknesses and learning preference.

The CAT4 assessments suggest that at the end of primary school approximately 82% of our students should be achieving National Curriculum (NC) Level 4 or higher in English and that 84% of our students should be achieving NC Level 4 or higher in mathematics. The actual attainment for the current Year 6 cohort stands at 59% in English and 52% in mathematics.

While the gap between potential and performance improves as kids go through high school, the numbers show that there was a decline in exam performance over the 2015 figures, where 38% of students achieve the five passes compared to 36% at the end of the last academic year.

The authors point to poor maths performances seen throughout the region last year and most students in Year 11 remain below the predicted norms defined by the CAT4. Data shows that 20% more students are passing at least five exams when compared to the 2013 academic year, but instead of further improvements in 2016, the results reveal a disappointing decline.

