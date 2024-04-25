Cops seize cash and drugs, suspected dealers bailed

(CNS): Three George Town men, aged 37, 40 and 45, were arrested last Friday after officers conducting patrols in the capital spotted the men engaging in suspicious activity at a business complex on School Road. When they went to the location, the officers smelled ganja, and as a result, they detained and searched the three men and also searched their vehicles and the surrounding area under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police said that during the searches, the officers recovered suspected ganja from several locations where the three men had been observed previously. They also recovered small packages containing suspected cocaine, along with over $10,000 in cash made up of CI and USD.

The men, ages 37, 40 and 45 of George Town, were all arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja, possession with intent to supply (ganja), possession with intent to supply (cocaine), and consumption of a controlled substance.

The police also searched the residences of the men and recovered another quantity of cash, along with drug paraphernalia and other illegal items.

Although all three men were arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply ganja and cocaine, no charges have yet been brought, the RCIPS said. The men have since been bailed as police continue investigating the suspected drug dealing.