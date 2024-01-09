2023 confirmed as Cayman’s hottest year on record

(CNS): The Cayman Islands, like many countries around the world, endured its hottest year on record in 2023, the CI National Weather Service has confirmed. According to the data gathered at the Owen Roberts International Airport, Grand Cayman, last year, the annual average land temperature was 84°F, the highest average on record. The previous highest recorded average annual temperature was 83.5°F in 2020. A new maximum temperature of 95.5°F was also recorded at ORIA on 21 July 2023.

Every month last year, the average temperature at ORIA exceeded the 30-year average, while rainfall was less than the annual average over the past five years, though the statistics reveal a change in rainfall patterns. October is usually Cayman’s wettest month, but last year, rainfall was less than half of the historic average, while August saw a deluge of rain. More than twelve inches fell compared to the annual average of less than six that month.

The year started dry, with less than two inches falling in January and February, while March saw more than three times the amount of rain expected in the month. June and July were both very dry and very hot when compared to the 30-year averages. Just over two inches of rain fell during each of the two mid-summer months, less than half of the average over the last 30 years.

But while the 2023 hurricane season was the fourth most active ever recorded, not one of the 20 storms, including seven hurricanes, came within the warning areas around our shores.

Weather organisations and meteorologists confirmed Tuesday that 2023 was, as expected, the hottest year ever recorded.

Carlo Buontempo, director of the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, said the extremes observed over the last few months of 2023 demonstrate how far the world is from the climate in which human civilisation developed. “This has profound consequences for the Paris Agreement and all human endeavours,” he said. “If we want to successfully manage our climate risk portfolio, we need to urgently decarbonise our economy whilst using climate data and knowledge to prepare for the future.”

Scientists are now turning their attention to this year, with concerns that 2024 might be even hotter. Given that marine heatwaves were a common occurrence in 2023, affecting much of the ocean around the world, including the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean, an even hotter 2024 could have serious consequences here, resulting in more king tides and negative impacts on our reefs.