Conservationists to kayak from Brac to GC to raise cash

Surfski kayak off Cayman Brac (photo courtesy of CBRAC)

(CNS): Twelve surfski paddlers will be kayaking from Cayman Brac to Grand Cayman next month to raise funds and awareness for Coast to Bluff Recreational Access and Conservation (CBRAC), a local non-profit organisation that aims to preserve the natural beauty of the Brac. Participants in Shore To Shore ‘24 will make the journey in surfski kayaks, which are designed for speed and riding the open-ocean swells.

They will cover around 96 miles (155km) from Spot Bay to East End during a three-day weather window between 2 and 4 February to raise money to buy land for a nature park on the Brac.

“Our paddlers have all been training extremely hard to master the art of controlling these incredible open ocean kayaks and to build the strength and endurance needed to complete this remarkable challenge,” said event coordinator Tyron Maher, who will be one of the participants. “Shore To Shore ‘24 is about sharing our love for outdoor adventure while helping to protect Cayman’s beautiful natural environment so our community can continue to enjoy it for many years to come.”

CBRAC has already established two nature parks on the island, and this fundraiser will raise more cash to buy another plot lot of land that can be protected, Maher explained. Since it was founded in 2021, CBRAC has built a crowd-sourcing model that has raised over $120,000, which has been used to protect two parcels of coastal forest that is home to over 120 observed species of indigenous fauna and flora.

“For all of us on our committee, from hikers and rock climbers to artists and bird watchers, we saw a need to protect the beautiful natural environment found in the Cayman Islands so that it can continue to inspire and offer respite to multiple generations to come,” CBRAC Director Tristan Relly said.

“In addition to protecting the land so that our community can continue to have access to wild spaces, we have also sought to document and highlight the natural biodiversity found in both the Inaugural Park and Eastern Park that users can view through CBRAC’s own proprietary app, Biota,” he added.

The Biota app, which can be downloaded here, gives donors access to their own dashboard with pictures and information about the species in the area that they have helped protect, some found nowhere else in the world, allowing them to connect to the land from afar.

“We’ve found so much joy in discovering and learning about the small wonders and natural

treasures found in the parks,” Relly said. “The entire CBRAC committee is extremely grateful to the twelve amazing paddlers, early sponsors and volunteers for supporting this cause that builds alongside work done by the National Trust, the CI Government and others.”

Maher said the paddlers were grateful for the initial sponsors’ support, which paved the way for the ocean adventure. “There are still sponsorship opportunities available, and we welcome all businesses or individuals interested in getting involved and supporting the cause to reach out to learn more by visiting www.cbrac.ky/surfski or by emailing info@cbrac.ky.”

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommends that effective and equitable conservation of approximately 30-50% of the Earth’s land, freshwater and ocean will help ensure a healthy planet. It is an immense task that calls for collective community involvement and contributions.