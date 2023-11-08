Man missing after jumping bail

Daviat Howard Pringle

(CNS): The police are asking for the public’s help in locating Daviat Howard Pringle (46) of Bodden Town, who has jumped bail. The RCIPS said that Pringle failed to return on police bail as required by his bail conditions and officers have been unable to locate him. He is of dark complexion and stout build, with short dark hair and dark brown eyes. The police are also encouraging Pringle to turn himself in at the Cayman Islands Detention Centre or the nearest active police station at any time, day or night.

The public is reminded that it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. If convicted of this offence, they could be fined up to $5,000 or imprisoned for two years or both.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on Pringle’s whereabouts to call 911 or Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.