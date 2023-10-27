DUI suspect mows down pedestrians in Honda Fit

(CNS): Two people are in hospital, one with serious injuries, after they were knocked down by the driver of a Honda Fit on the West Bay Road, just south of Lawrence Boulevard, on Thursday night. A 49-year-old man from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he turned himself in at the West Bay Police Station shortly after the collision.

The pedestrians were hit around 9:30pm as they were crossing the road, but the driver continued travelling north along West Bay Road. The injured people were taken by ambulance to hospital, where they are still being treated for their injuries.

The driver who turned himself in was given a breath test, which found that he was over the limit at 0.194%, leading to his arrest. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

The police are urging the public not to drink and drive.

“If you drink, make a plan that does not involve driving,” an RCIPS spokesperson said. “Officers will be out this weekend conducting additional roadblocks and patrols, with a focus on prosecuting persons found driving under the influence.”