Appeal court blocks JCPC bid over civil partnerships

Kattina Anglin

(CNS): An attempt by Kattina Anglin to take the challenge against local civil partnership legislation all the way to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) has been rejected by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal.

Anglin’s appeal challenging the findings of an earlier judicial review over whether or not the governor has the power to pass a law paving the way for same-sex unions was been dismissed in July by the higher court. But Anglin was seeking leave to take the case to London.

In the ruling dismissing the application, the Court of Appeal said this application did not raise an arguable point of law of great general or public importance that ought to be considered by the JCPC.

“First, all the issues now raised by the Proposed Appellant have been comprehensively considered by two courts which were entirely consistent in their rulings. Their legal reasoning was orthodox and conventional,” CICA president Justice Sir John Goldring wrote in the ruling.

He said the second reason for rejecting the application, relating to arguments about the meaning of the words “a matter with respect to external affairs”, was without merit and fresh consideration of their meaning by the JCPC is not warranted. The third is that this appeal is academic, as the governor had an alternative means of implementing the legislation via an order in council.

The argument presented by Anglin was always only a challenge to the section of the Constitution that the governor used, not that he could not impose the law after the parliament had voted it down. The MPs had voted against it even though the appeal court had directed the government to implement the law because Cayman’s lack of civil partnerships for same-sex couples was breaching the Constitution.

Claims by the appellant that a refusal of leave to appeal would be discriminatory were also dismissed by Sir John, who said that she still had the right to seek special leave from the JCPC directly. He pointed out that if her arguments about discrimination, which he found wholly without merit, were right, then the JCPC would grant the application and hear the case.

Local LGBT activists, Colours Caribbean, which has just appointed Em DeCou as its new president and founder Billie Bryan as global director, welcomed the ruling. The organisation had intervened in the case against the governor to support the original ruling.