Appeal court blocks JCPC bid over civil partnerships
(CNS): An attempt by Kattina Anglin to take the challenge against local civil partnership legislation all the way to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) has been rejected by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal.
Anglin’s appeal challenging the findings of an earlier judicial review over whether or not the governor has the power to pass a law paving the way for same-sex unions was been dismissed in July by the higher court. But Anglin was seeking leave to take the case to London.
In the ruling dismissing the application, the Court of Appeal said this application did not raise an arguable point of law of great general or public importance that ought to be considered by the JCPC.
“First, all the issues now raised by the Proposed Appellant have been comprehensively considered by two courts which were entirely consistent in their rulings. Their legal reasoning was orthodox and conventional,” CICA president Justice Sir John Goldring wrote in the ruling.
He said the second reason for rejecting the application, relating to arguments about the meaning of the words “a matter with respect to external affairs”, was without merit and fresh consideration of their meaning by the JCPC is not warranted. The third is that this appeal is academic, as the governor had an alternative means of implementing the legislation via an order in council.
The argument presented by Anglin was always only a challenge to the section of the Constitution that the governor used, not that he could not impose the law after the parliament had voted it down. The MPs had voted against it even though the appeal court had directed the government to implement the law because Cayman’s lack of civil partnerships for same-sex couples was breaching the Constitution.
Claims by the appellant that a refusal of leave to appeal would be discriminatory were also dismissed by Sir John, who said that she still had the right to seek special leave from the JCPC directly. He pointed out that if her arguments about discrimination, which he found wholly without merit, were right, then the JCPC would grant the application and hear the case.
Local LGBT activists, Colours Caribbean, which has just appointed Em DeCou as its new president and founder Billie Bryan as global director, welcomed the ruling. The organisation had intervened in the case against the governor to support the original ruling.
See the ruling in the CNS Library.
Category: Local News
This is perhaps the only sane thing that’s happened on these fair islands for the last 60 years. What does that show us?
So it’s discriminatory for them to refuse her appeal but not discriminatory for her to try to further marginalize queer folk?
Boi I tell ya becoming an attorney has really gone to her head…give it a rest already!
I have just turned gay whilst reading this!
That is of course a joke, because if I was gay, I wouldn’t have just turned gay, I would have been just what I am and always will be.
Now, can this ridiculous woman, and her band of homophobic followers just allow the gay community to live in peace, and have the same rights as everyone else?
If the conservative church going people could also pose the question, “what would Jesus do?”, you’ll have your own answer, and it should align with what I’ve just said above.
He’d tell you to repent.
Technically he hand-washed 12 pairs of male feet, drying them tenderly with his hair. What was Jesus’ gf’s name again? Just sayin’.
I do believe you have mixed up the scriptures to fit your narrative. It was Mary Magdalene who washed Jesus’s feet with her tears and dried them with her hair to show her thanks for welcoming her among the group and making her feel worthy. Jesus washed the deciplies feet by pouring the water over them and drying them with a towel to show his humility.
He would not even bother with the subject. He was actually a great human and not some self-righteous brainwashed homophobic fake ‘Christian’ trying to tell others how to live their personal lives. Move on and better up your life.
No. He already said, we don’t have to wonder.
Jesus told us to love one another, as he has loved us.
What would Jesus do..? Two schools of thought on that one.
Homophobic opinion is that he would “cure” the gay to be straight…(another miracle.)
Or, reasonable people’s opinion, that he would show some Christian ‘ live and let live’ towards his fellow man/woman.
I suggest the latter option , as the former isn’t on the cards.
Lol, Kattina, please let it go already. Get a life and stop embarrassing yourself. You remind me of Trump when he lost. Use your time for something constructive, like helping the recovering addicts or something like that. Cheers.