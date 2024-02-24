Two women arrested for DUI after serious smash

(CNS): Two women who were pulled out of the same car, one of them badly injured, along with a man who was also seriously injured, were both arrested for DUI after a collision in East End very early Friday morning. The Honda Fit they were in was travelling west along Seaview Road when it left the road and smashed into a light pole on the opposite side of the road. However, it appears that the police have not been able to identify which of the women was driving the car, and so they have both been arrested.

According to a police press release, the crash happened around 12:45am just east of Health City. All three people in the car were extracted from the vehicle and taken to the George Town Hospital. The man sustained critical injuries and is currently in stable critical condition. One of the women sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital, while the second woman was treated and discharged.

The crash led to the closure of the road to allow investigations to be conducted, which impacted the morning commute.

Anyone with information or who was a witness to the crash is asked to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.