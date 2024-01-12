Police track down suspect in Brac hit-and-run

(CNS): The man believed to be driving a white Honda Fit involved in a hit-and-run on Cayman Brac on Boxing Day evening has been arrested and bailed pending further investigations. The 28-year-old suspect from the Brac was arrested at around 3:30pm on Wednesday, 10 January, on Grand Cayman. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, where he has been processed and bailed pending further investigations. The vehicle hit one man as he crossed West End Road East with a friend.