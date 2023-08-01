North Side station fire deliberate, say police

North Side Police Station (from social media)

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that investigations already indicate that the fire at the North Side Police Station early Monday morning, 31 July, was set deliberately and police are following a specific positive line of inquiry. The blaze caused major damage to the premises and the station is not operational.

Calls for service to the station are being forwarded to the Bodden Town station, but officers will continue to respond to calls and conduct all other policing duties in the district. The North Side officers will be based at the East End Police Station until another location is identified, the RCIPS said in their latest update.

Investigations into the act of arson will continue and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.