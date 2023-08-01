NS police station still intact after fire

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that although the North Side Police Station on Hutland Road was badly damaged during a fire early Monday morning, the structure remains intact. There was no one in the station at the time of the blaze, but RCIPS officials said the station has been operational. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, and police have not said whether or not they suspect arson.

The fire happened at about 2am. The Cayman Islands Fire Service attended the location and put out the blaze with no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the area has been cordoned off for safety.

This is not the first time that police property has been subjected to fire. In October 2020, the RCIPS Business Centre at Windjammer Plaza on Walkers Road, where police records are kept, was deliberately set on fire. Rupert Junior Spence (36) was convicted of arson in 2022 in connection with the blaze after he was caught on CCTV.