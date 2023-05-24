Arsonist’s appeal over police office fire fails

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): The man who set fire to the police records office and business centre at the Windjammer Plaza on Walkers Road and torched an abandoned car has failed in his attempt to overturn his 2022 conviction. An appeal by Rupert Junior Spence (36), who is serving a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence, was refused, according to newly released court documents.

In February last year, Spence was convicted on two counts of arson and six of driving while disqualified. He was caught on CCTV in August 2020 buying gas from the nearby Rubis service station before driving across to a poorly lit parking lot and setting a car on fire.

Although he was not seen at the police office, he was linked to the scene by DNA. He was also caught on camera apparently celebrating as the fire service came out to extinguish the blaze. The fire caused around $158,389 worth of damage and shut down the office for several months.

The court found little merit in Spence’s appeal. In the written judgment, the justices said there was “powerful evidence implicating” Spence, who had given inconsistent accounts to the police, although he did not give evidence at trial. The appeal court found the grounds of appeal “difficult to discern” but it related to the DNA evidence and possible contamination.

However, the court found that this ground was largely based on an error by the attorney representing Spence, and there was “no question” that any swabs had been cross-contaminated. “In short, there is no basis upon which to grant leave to appeal. We therefore refuse to do so,” the court stated.

Spence, who has mental health challenges, has a long list of around 65 previous convictions going back to 2002, including assault, possession of a firearm and multiple traffic convictions.