NRA clears mangroves without approval

Mangroves bulldozed by the NRA in West Bay

(CNS): The National Roads Authority has said the removal of mangroves without prior approval, just days after Cayman marked World Mangrove Day, was a “misunderstanding”. The NRA said it was cleaning culverts, not clearing mangroves, at a site in West Bay, but it appears that some were removed. Now local activists are angry that, despite the pressing need to do more to protect this critical habitat, even the government is breaching its own conservation legislation.

After a member of a local conservation group reported that mangroves were being pulled up with heavy machinery at the site near Willie Farrington Drive, the Department of Environment dispatched a conservation officer, who found that the contractor was clearing culverts.

The DoE officer learned that the work was contracted by the NRA to prepare the area for water drainage during hurricane season. But he confirmed that no permission had been sought from either the Department of Planning to clear vegetation by mechanical means or the National Conservation Council to impact protected species.

“They were advised to contact our Environmental Management Unit for advice on correct procedures when performing work around mangroves, as mangroves are protected as outlined in the Mangrove Conservation Plan,” a spokesperson for the DoE told CNS.

“The Mangrove Conservation Plan has been in effect for over three years. It establishes that any clearance of mangrove vegetation that is not covered by a valid planning permission would be illegal unless the applicant had applied for and received a Section 20 permit under the NCA for the vegetation clearing or the activity met one of the limited exemptions set down in the Conservation Plan.”

However, the requirement for owners to have planning permission before clearing any vegetation by mechanical means has been in place for even longer.

The DoE explained that the law is in place to enable the best possible management of the Cayman’s important and increasingly scarce resources. “While some may feel these processes may present delays, the National Conservation Act is intended to work alongside our Development and Planning Act and Regulations to ensure that our ecologically and culturally important natural resources are managed as safely as possible,” the spokesperson added.

In response, the NRA claimed that the DoE misunderstood what work was actually being carried out. Director Edward Howard said the NRA was not destroying mangroves but carrying out the cleaning of a roadside ditch on crown land.

“This ditch was established back when the road was first constructed,” he said. “This and other drainage ditches and culvert crossings on ETH and some on Rex Crighton Blvd and some in South Sound require maintenance from time to time as they help to reduce flooding in low-lying areas by channelling watering horizontally through the dyke road systems.”

He added that a short section of the northern ditch nearest to Jimmy Powell was being cleared to prevent the corner of Willie Farrington Drive and John Jefferson Drive from flooding during heavy rainstorms.

But a video shot by a member of the Mangrove Rangers (see below) showed an excavator tearing up mangroves. The conservation law is quite clear: without permission, no one can remove mangroves for any reason.

As we have reported many times on CNS, while mangroves are protected under the law, where planning permission is granted, those protections are lost — which has become an increasing source of frustration as it has led to the dramatic loss of mangroves to make way for development.

During just one Central Planning Authority meeting in May, over 140 acres of mangrove were placed under threat on that one day’s agenda, reflecting the extent to which this habitat is now threatened in the face of Cayman’s continued and unrelenting development.