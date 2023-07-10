UCCI research reveals work skills gap across region

UCCI President Robert W. Robertson, one of the authors of the paper

(CNS): The Cayman Islands and other countries in the Caribbean are dealing with a very limited qualified pool of workers who lack job-ready skills, according to new research by the UCCI, published in London. The research, which included a survey conducted among Rotary Club members from eight islands in the region, found that the skills gap has grown post-pandemic.

Interviewed respondents said many new employees lack an understanding of how the workplace functions. Basic issues such as time management and working with internal and external customers were viewed as problematic, the research revealed.

The Institute of Commonwealth Studies, School of Advanced Studies at the University of London has published a preliminary research paper, which was prepared by UCCI President Robert Robertson and Peter Paul, the college’s special project assistant.

The paper, Community Perceptions of Workforce Skills in the Caribbean, included a survey of 80 Rotarians, most of whom worked in management, as well as twelve semi-structured interviews.

The Cayman Islands (27) and the Bahamas (22) had the most respondents. Almost 80% of respondents were identified as senior managers in their companies, and the largest responding group was the financial services sector.

Of those respondents, 45% suggested that their workforce was not globally competitive, and 51% stated that lower literacy and numeracy skills of candidates represent significant challenges in hiring employees. Many identified the need to “upskill” new employees to meet their requirements. However, the survey appeared to indicate that 60% do not have adequate employee training plans in place.

Those who took part said the top challenges facing business with respect to local recruitment were the limited qualified pool of candidates and that among those candidates, there was a lack of job-ready skills, such as IT and other soft skills, as well as a deficiency in technical and vocational training. A number of interview respondents noted the need for a formal apprenticeship system.

The work also found that 64% of respondents believe the regional skills gap has grown post-pandemic and that addressing the skills gap is important for companies and countries as they build a competitive advantage in today’s global economy.

Dr Robertson said that understanding the evolving needs of business and society was important for the education sector. “Universities must adapt to the changes that are evident in this Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he said. “It is critical that universities provide students with the right skills to be globally competitive in today’s digital economy and skills gap research of this nature is a way to build that understanding.”

Developing a database to understand the regional skills gap can serve as one step in assisting in addressing the issue, the researchers found, adding that a continued focus by stakeholders, including the education sector, governments, businesses and Rotarians, on the importance of vocational skills can assist in closing that gap.