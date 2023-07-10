Man charged over booze shop break-in

(CNS): A George Town man has been charged with burglary and was expected in court Monday. The charges stem from a break-in likely to have happened overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday last week at an undisclosed liquor business on Fort Street in downtown George Town.

Staff found that the business had been broken into when the store was due to open on Wednesday and that several items, including bottles of liquor, cigarette cartons, a small quantity of cash and other items, had been taken.

The 32-year-old man was arrested and has since been formally charged.