UCCI secures $405k grant for sustainable job training

Premier Wayne Panton at the launch event

(CNS): The University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) has received a grant of $CI405,000 (€432,000) from a European Union-funded organisation to train 50 unemployed Caymanians to take on sustainable jobs. The trainees will be selected to take part in a year-long programme at the college to learn technical skills in renewable energy, sustainable construction, ICT and tourism.

Paul Puckerin, the interim dean of UCCI’s Professional and Technical Education and

Training Division, said the courses were selected based on needs expressed by the local business community.

“I think it’s significant for helping locals to reskill especially in a time like now, where people have been displaced by COVID,” Puckerin said at the launch of the event at the college Friday. “It is hoped that 90% of these people gain employment.”

Premier Wayne Panton, who is the minister for sustainability, was also at the event and offered his support to the training project.

The funding, made through the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity Programme (RESEMBID), will cover the cost of training all the selected candidates as well as the tools and equipment.

Funds will also be used for a labour market assessment, curriculum development, an after-programme assessment and the graduation ceremony.

The application process begins this month and UCCI will partner with Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) and the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce in identifying appropriate candidates.

The 50 students who are selected will be notified in April and training will begin by May and is expected to finish in April 2023, followed by a graduation ceremony in May. The course will include both classroom education and work internships.

Puckerin said UCCI has existing courses in tourism and ICT that will likely provide adequate training for those two prongs of the programme. A current module in photovoltaic technology that is part of the electro-technology certificate curriculum will be expanded to a full course for the renewable energy component, the focus of which will be building a solar-powered water heating system for the campus. Courses will also be added to create a sustainable construction curriculum.

Programme Director Fabian McKinnon said, “UCCI’s project to empower 50 Caymanians in four critical areas to give them the tools to chart new paths in the next year and beyond speaks to the heart of this programme and we were happy to support.”



Puckerin said that associate professor Deborah Beal and senior lecturer Fenslie Smith worked on the initial grant application in early spring 2020 and received approval last May. Details on the application process will be announced in the coming weeks.