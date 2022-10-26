UCCI appoints new president from overseas

Dr Robert W. Robertson

(CNS): Almost a year after the last president of the University College of the Cayman Islands, Dr Stacy McAfee, announced she would not renew her contract, the board of directors has revealed her replacement. UCCI Chairman Gilbert Mclean said that Dr Robert W. Robertson, who comes from Tampa, Florida, had been appointed after a “thorough local, regional and international search” to find the person best suited to lead the college.

“We are pleased to have Dr Robertson join UCCI as we continue to build a globally competitive academic institution,” McLean said in a press release.

Robertson said he was excited to join the team at UCCI. “Education is changing in the post-pandemic era and there are many opportunities to assist in preparing students for the new future of work,” he said.

Robertson holds dual citizenship as a Canadian and American and has more than 25 years of experience leading award-winning organisations in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors, according to the release. He has served as a business faculty member, MBA director, dean of business, VP of Academic Affairs and most recently as the first president of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (2016-2022) in Nassau.

He also holds a long list of degrees and qualifications. In addition to his Doctorate in Management and Organisation from Stirling University, Scotland, he also holds three master’s degrees, one bachelor’s degree and five other postgraduate qualifications.

He has a Master of Studies in Environmental Law (Vermont Law School); Master of Public Administration (Dalhousie University, Canada); Master of Arts in Geography (Eastern Kentucky University); Bachelor of Science in Geography (East Tennessee State University); Post Graduate Diploma in International Management (University of London); Post Graduate Certificate in Conflict Resolution (Queen Margaret University, Scotland); Graduate Diploma in International Development (London School of Economics and Political Science); Executive Certificate, Innovation and Strategy (Massachusetts Institute of Technology); and, Executive Certificate, Leadership and Negotiation (Harvard University).

Robertson attended East Tennessee State University on a cross-country and track scholarship. He was inducted into the Cornwall, Ontario, Canada Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. He was named a Fulbright Specialist (2016) by the US Department of State; an Emerging Leader in the Americas Program (2016 and 2020) by Global Affairs Canada; and a Senior Research Fellow (2022) with the School of Advanced Studies, Commonwealth Institute, University of London.

He is also a member of the Editorial Board of the peer-reviewed Florida Political Science Association Journal, The Florida Political Chronicle, and a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow.