PLC begins licensing 7MB vendors

Vendor huts at Seven Mile Public Beach

(CNS): After years of irregular commercial activity on Seven Mile Public Beach, the Public Lands Commission has begun the process of registering traders who wish to ply their wares on one of the few remaining spots on the famous beach that has public access for locals. The new policy will define the rules for all vendors, who will need to apply for a permit to sell goods or services there.

Officials from the ministry responsible for lands said they were eager to see the Seven Mile Beach Vendor Policy implemented and the vending situation on the beach regularised. The goal is to ensure a balance in the use of the beach by Caymanians, residents and visitors. The PLC said the policy serves as an operating guide for the processing of applications and the overall management of vendors on the famous beach.

There have been significant concerns from both the public and vendors, who have found themselves in conflict over the use of the beach as the trading there has increased significantly in the last few years. Incidents of violence, including one where a vendor was accused of stabbing another man multiple times and one where a tourist was pepper sprayed, have also fuelled concerns.

Vendors have been at odds with each other as well as with officials. Many have also raised concerns that the limited number of beach huts, which were built for their use, are too small and not fit for purpose.

Nevertheless, PLC Chairperson Woody DaCosta said the rollout of the policy would help facilitate public access to the beach and organise the provision of food, beverages and ancillary services.

“The policy makes a distinction for Seven Mile Beach vending, and now clearly defines the role and parameters of a vendor,” he said. “It was important to establish parameters that strike a balance between the interest of vendors as well as the consideration for the good of the general public. The PLC aims to ensure that the beach accesses we had and have established will be maintained and protected from now and forever for all Caymanians.”

The application fee is $100, and once approved vendor permits are $75 per year. Electricity is provided at the vendor kiosk areas, where collapsible tents are also permitted at the discretion of the PLC. Signs require pre-approval by the PLC.

There are designated vendor areas for each vendor category, covering beach gear, chairs and lockers, watersports, food and beverage (including trucks), local produce and cultural wares. However, beach chair operations are not permitted at the weekend to allow residents access.

While the Public Lands Commission is mandated to protect and regulate the use of public land, the inspectorate supports its work by facilitating the application process, officials stated in a press release. Public Lands Inspectorate Chief Inspector Winsome Prendergast said the use of public lands would be monitored to ensure people comply with the law.

“The passing of the Seven Mile Beach Vendor Policy will improve our service level as it provides a clear guideline for processing applications and a fairer and more transparent process of how public lands are regulated,” she said. “I want to remind prospective vendors that public lands are for the use and enjoyment of the general public. Therefore, when a vendor permit is issued, you can only operate based on what the permit allows you to do, as per the Seven Mile Beach Vendor policy.”