Man badly wounded after stabbing on 7MB

Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman (file photo)

(CNS): Tourists were, once again, witnesses to violence at Seven Mile Public Beach this week after a man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation among vendors, CNS has learned. The violent assault took place before noon on Wednesday, 19 April. Afterwards, the injured man was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds to his face, arms and back.

Police officers conducted inquiries at the beach and confirmed that the man had been stabbed during the dispute. They are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or have any information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.