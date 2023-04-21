Man badly wounded after stabbing on 7MB
(CNS): Tourists were, once again, witnesses to violence at Seven Mile Public Beach this week after a man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation among vendors, CNS has learned. The violent assault took place before noon on Wednesday, 19 April. Afterwards, the injured man was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds to his face, arms and back.
Police officers conducted inquiries at the beach and confirmed that the man had been stabbed during the dispute. They are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone who may have seen the incident or have any information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.
Wow such horror it’s unbelievable especially on heavenly 7MB.
Due to this horror and trauma to vacationers I think the easy solution is to (1) have discreet HD cameras along 7MB tourist spots on various building rooftops (2) prohibit all vendors on the beach with a hefty fine and community service if breached (3) with the tens of millions of budget surplus every year the CIG can create road side garbage pickup jobs that these vendors can do instead to earn a living. They can wear a nifty environmentally friendly ninja turtle outfit while cleaning the streets. It further behooves me to say these noble turtles would receive mad street cred and beloved by the community. Cowabunka!
Import third world. Become third world. Cheers Mac.
FFS PACT get your act together and do something. THIS is so embarrassing. Cayman used to have a high end cosmopolitan feel, but with crap like this we TRULY are becoming Jamaica… YUCK
These same people will be employed by Kenny and Saunders as their enforcers one day.
I weep for Cayman for allowing these people to be in leadership positions.
Grand Cayman ramping up for its version of the ice cream wars, brilliant 🍦🙄
Just clear public beach, no vendors, no selling or loitering of anything. Have a police presence there everyday. Public Beach belongs to all of us.