Police hunt gun suspect who jumped bail

Kadeem Andre Johnnaton Hurlston

(CNS): The police are appealing to the public for help tracking down 29-year-old Kadeem Andre Johnnaton Hurlston, who is wanted in connection with gun-related offences. An RCIPS press release said he had been granted bail in relation to a previous firearms-related incident but had failed to answer his bail conditions.

Officials did not clarify if Hurlston was on police bail or if he has already been charged with these offences and had breached formal court bail. Either way, the RCIPS said efforts to locate him have so far been unsuccessful, as they asked for public assistance.

Investigators urged people not to approach Hurlston. Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts should call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or dial 911 if the circumstances are time-sensitive. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.