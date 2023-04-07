7MB vendor accused of pepper spraying tourist

Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A 20-year-old man from West Bay appeared in court Monday charged with the possession of illegal ammunition, which was discovered at his home after he was arrested in connection with allegations he assaulted a visitor on Seven Mile Beach last week. Police were called to the Public Beach Wednesday following a report that a vendor at the location had used pepper spray on a visitor during a dispute over a transaction.

The victim was treated by emergency services at the scene, but by the time police officers arrived, the suspect had already left the location. Following investigations, officers arrested the man at his house in West Bay on Saturday on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon and common assault.

After a search of his home, the officers found an undisclosed number of rounds and type of ammunition on the premises. The man was arrested over the bullets, along with a 27-year-old George Town woman who was also at the location. The man was later formally charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm (ammunition), while the woman was bailed.

The allegation of assault with pepper spray on the tourist remains under investigation.

Officials are also still investigating various infractions by vendors at the beach following a raid just two days before this incident by the Department of Commerce, WORC enforcement officers, and Customs and Border Control. Some traders were issued cease-and-desist notices over illegal trading in general, as well as the sale of unlicensed alcohol and irregular employment. Some people were warned of potential arrest.

It is still not clear who has the lawful right to trade on Seve Mile Public Beach, though many of the merchants do have trade and business licences, and some have in the past been given informal permission to do business there. The Public Lands Commission, which is now the body overseeing trading on the beach, has said it is still waiting for Cabinet to approve the Seven Mile Public Beach Park Vending Policy.

In January, Chief Inspector Winsome Prendergast issued a cease and desist notice that only pre-approved vendors who have submitted applications or have conditional approval with a valid trade and business licence should be selling on the beach. She also said they should only be using the designated kiosks, though the vendors have consistently argued that the huts are too small and not fit for purpose.

As of Monday, 3 April, the situation on the beach was becoming a little more organized, though still strained. However, none of the vendors trading there are using the kiosks, which remain empty.