Cops find gun and ammo in crime crackdown

Acting Police Commissioner Kurt Walton

(CNS): As armed police take to the streets in an effort to deter further crime and catch those responsible for the surge of robberies over the last five months, officers have arrested three people after finding a loaded gun and additional rounds of ammunition during searches of two different vehicles stopped in Prospect and a house in North Side. Two 20-year-old men from Bodden Town and North Side, and a 21-year-old woman from East End are now in custody.

“We continue to diligently pursue and investigate the persons involved in recent occurrences of violent crime,” said Acting Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton. “The public will see continued examples of intensified police activity, such as what occurred in the South Sound and Prospect areas this week, as our operations continue. The recovery of this firearm, ammunition and the arrests of three persons are part of our strategy of disrupting the activities of the individuals involved in these incidents.”

Walton explained at a recent press briefing that operations had been ramped up for both visible and covert policing. But detectives are also working on securing the evidence against the current groups of local suspects, who are well known to the police and are believed to be behind this unprecedented crime spike.

“Our detectives are currently working diligently to complete investigation files, which will be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for charging decisions,” Walton said. “Meanwhile, our proactive teams continue to seek out other persons, vehicles and premises involved.”

However, despite the efforts of the RCIPS, crime continues. The last armed robbery on Grand Cayman was on 14 December, gun crime and violence continue, and the spike in armed robberies has now spread to Cayman Brac.