Armed robbery spike spreads to Cayman Brac
(CNS): In what may be the first armed robbery of a bar on Cayman Brac, a masked man, armed with a machete, entered Pat’s Kitchen and Bar on West End East Road shortly before midnight on Thursday night, 22 December. According to the RCIPS, the man took a quantity of cash from the register, along with cigarettes and personal items, and then fled on foot. No one was injured during the incident.
The suspect was of solid build, about 5’7″-5’8″ tall, and was wearing a light-coloured hooded sweater and dark pants. The matter is currently under investigation.
Local residents on Cayman Brac say there has been a steep rise in illegal drug use on the island in recent years, especially crack cocaine.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the police website.
Category: Local News
Hey friends of Brac thugs and other criminals:
If you know who did this robbery or anyother serious crime in the Cayman Islands, you can potentially make a LOT more money than they did if you assist in their capture by submitting what you know to Crime Stoppers.
With funding from the Cayman Islands Government, Cayman Crime Stoppers is facilitating a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and charge or conviction of any person, or persons who did serious crimes. Meaning that if your tip successfully leads to an arrest and charge, and/or conviction, it could mean some sweet cash in your pocket.
You will remain completely anonymous, nameless. A tip reference number is given so you can track your tip and see if you are due some money once an arrest is made.
Go to the link below to submit your tip and get a chance to collect some cash. Since many crimes have been solved through Crime Stopper tips, hurry before someone else beats you to the money!
Link to Crime Stoppers Tip page:
https://caymancrimestoppers.com/public/SubmitTip