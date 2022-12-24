Armed robbery spike spreads to Cayman Brac

Pat’s Kitchen and Bar (from social media)

(CNS): In what may be the first armed robbery of a bar on Cayman Brac, a masked man, armed with a machete, entered Pat’s Kitchen and Bar on West End East Road shortly before midnight on Thursday night, 22 December. According to the RCIPS, the man took a quantity of cash from the register, along with cigarettes and personal items, and then fled on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was of solid build, about 5’7″-5’8″ tall, and was wearing a light-coloured hooded sweater and dark pants. The matter is currently under investigation.

Local residents on Cayman Brac say there has been a steep rise in illegal drug use on the island in recent years, especially crack cocaine.