Third man on run as cops begin busting crime ‘gangs’

(CNS): Police are looking for a 20-year-old unnamed George Town man over firearm and drug offences in relation to a gun found in a car last week. The weapon was seized after armed officers conducted various searches in an effort to bust up the groups believed to be behind this year’s unprecedented crime spike. The RCIPS gave no details of the man but said he would be charged over the illegal gun.

Two 20-year-old men, from Bodden Town and North Side, who were arrested over the gun and ammunition found last week have now been charged, along with a woman, aged 21 from East End. All three are expected to appear in court today, Wednesday 28 December.

Police have charged the two men with possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and ganja. The woman is facing one charge of possessing unlicensed ammunition that was found during a bust at a house in North Side.

These individuals have not been charged in relation to the armed robberies, but at the time of the raid, police said that it was part of their proactive operations in response to the recent increase in this particular crime. The police believe that the nearly three dozen armed robberies over the last five months were committed by certain criminal groups, which the RCIPS top brass has been reluctant to call gangs.

While getting the evidence to charge the culprits behind the robberies has proved difficult, Acting Commissioner Kurt Walton said the police were conducting operations to disrupt the activities of the groups, which appears to have turned up sufficient evidence to charge some suspects and take them off the streets.