Gunmen on the run after police chase

Police roadblock (from social media)

(CNS): Police are looking for two men, at least one of whom has a gun, who escaped officers following an unsuccessful police chase Tuesday. RCIPS officers responded to a report that a man had brandished a firearm at a woman at a residence in Red Bay and then left in a vehicle along with another man. Firearms officers caught up with the suspect vehicle, which pulled into the yard of a private residence along South Sound Road and collided with a wall.

The two male suspects got out of the vehicle and ran towards the rear of the premises onto the beach, and then made their way into a dense bush area on the landside. The police seized the vehicle and an extensive search was conducted by officers from several units for the suspects, but they were not located, police said.

One suspect was about 5’10”, of fair complexion and with a plaited hairstyle. He was dressed in a white t-shirt, blue jeans shorts and black slippers. The other suspect was about 5’8″, of slim build and dark complexion with a plaited hairstyle. He was dressed in black jeans shorts and a black t-shirt.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt in the latest incident of gun-related crime.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the website.