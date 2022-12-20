Police need evidence to put an end to robberies

RCIPS press conference on Monday (L-R) Superintendent Brad Ebanks, Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton and Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown

(CNS): Despite acquiring and trawling through almost 2,000 hours of CCTV footage, seizing six cars, conducting numerous stop and searches, executing search warrants and having identified around a dozen suspects in connection with the current unprecedented spike in robberies, the police say they need the public’s help to secure the evidence required to lock up the men and put a stop to the crime.

Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said that both visible and undercover officers are working on these crimes and patrols have increased to help people feel safer and deter the criminals, but the only way the crime spike will end is when they are caught and convicted.

Marcus Manderson

One of the suspects in the robberies is believed to be Marcus Manderson, who skipped bail while on remand following a conviction for an unrelated firearms offence and the police are seeking the public’s help tracking him down.

Since the last meeting with the local press in mid-November, another twelve robberies have been reported to the police in this unprecedented crime spree. Walton told the media Monday that the RCIPS is doing everything possible to contain three loosely associated groups of criminals, all of whom are local and well known to the police.

There are more armed units on the road and officers are being taken from backroom jobs to join the increased visible patrols and officers working undercover, as they closely monitor the movements of those they believe are responsible.

“There is still a lot of work to get where we want to be,” Walton said. He confirmed that the police have only charged one man with one of the 32 robberies that have taken place since August, though two other robbery suspects are on remand charged with other crimes. “An immense amount of work has been going on behind the scenes,” he said.

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown explained some of the problems the police face securing the evidence. While they have recovered cars they believe are being used, the criminals have been wearing gloves and masks and therefore leave no forensic evidence behind. They use stolen vehicles or swap plates around and appear to have access to a pool of cars that are not always properly registered. All of this makes the work of detectives tracing footage all the more difficult, he said.

The police are receiving tips and have used that intelligence to execute search warrants or stop the suspects when they are on the road, but without any direct evidence connecting them to the crimes, they have no basis to charge them, Lansdown said, adding that they need family members or close friends who know what’s going on to come forward.

Lansdown said that most of the suspects “are on our radar”, but without the direct evidence they have to let them go. “These are young local people who are confident, forensically aware and have experience with the police and have learned the tactics we use. They know how to operate. We are after them and they don’t want to get caught.”

He said the criminal gangs are focusing on easy targets and are switching to ambushing people while they are using ATMs at night. In most cases, these culprits are looking at years behind bars once they are caught stealing small amounts of money, which might be fuelling the frequency of crimes.

Landsdown said the police were getting tips that lead to “plenty of stops and searches” but no evidence. “There are family members who know their relatives are committing these robberies,” he added, urging them to do the right thing. “Anonymous information is good intelligence and we know an awful lot of what is going on, but we need evidence and we urge people to stand up and be counted and we will all be in a much safer place.”

There are around 14 “persons of interest” in connection with the robberies, but Superintendent Brad Ebanks said that tracking that many people is a challenge. This spike in robberies is forming a key part of the seasonal crackdown on crime, known as Operation Winter Guardian, and is why there are more armed officers on patrol and at the roadblocks.

Police are warning everyone to take extra care over Christmas, avoid carrying cash, be aware of their surroundings, ensure vehicles are locked and above all, report anything suspicious, especially missing registration plates. Anyone who sees anything suspicious, such as people loitering or hiding in bushes, is urged to call the police, as just having the blue lights show up can often be enough to scare off the robbers.

The police said the $100,000 reward is a huge incentive for people to come forward if they have information that can help get these robbers off the street.

But Deputy Commissioner Walton also told the community to enjoy themselves over the holidays, do their Christmas shopping and go out and celebrate because Cayman is still very safe compared to other Caribbean islands. The police will be there to help them feel safe, he said, but asked people to keep their eyes open, and if they see “anything at all that could be out of the ordinary”, to call the police.

He said that the heightened visibility might stall the spike in robberies “but to fully stop it we need to catch all of these individuals and bring them to justice. The overt policing is to help people to feel safe and allow investigators to catch up with their work on the information they already have.”