Cayman swimmer and gymnast make historic finals

Harper Barrowman during her 800m free heat (Photo by Seaford Russell Jr)

Harper Barrowman readies up for her 800m free swim (Photo by Seaford Russell Jr)

Igor Magalhaes (right) with Coach Kyle Perry (left) and teammate Karthik Adapa (Photo by Seaford Russell Jr)

(CNS) Harper Barrowman (16) made history in Birmingham on Monday when she became the first female swimmer in the history of the Cayman Islands to qualify for a Commonwealth Games final. Barrowman stopped the clock at 9:16.49 in her 800-metre freestyle heat at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, which was just enough to take the last slot for the final later today, Tuesday, 2 August.

“To be able to do something like that at a level like this, it is just… amazing,” Barrowman told Cayman’s Commonwealth Games reporter Seaford Russell.

Harper’s achievement came on the heels of 19-year-old Igor Magalhaes’ historic performance when he became the first Caymanian gymnast to compete in a Commonwealth final on Sunday. Magalhaes was first reserve after the all-around qualifiers, which means that if a competitor who qualified for the finals is unable to compete, he would step in as a replacement. He learned that he had got his chance to shine just an hour before the competition.

Magalhaes said it was an experience that he will never forget. “I was more nervous going into the qualifiers,” he said. “I went into the finals… some of my events ended up getting better. I was a little intimidated at first, but then as it went on, the friendly atmosphere made me more comfortable in the stadium and the crowd cheering gave me more confidence. It was an honour to be around such high-level athletes.”

Magalhaes finished with a score of 57.650 and 17th overall.