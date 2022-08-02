Over 650 families going to bed hungry
(CNS): At least 652 households recorded people in their families going to bed hungry in Cayman because they could not afford to buy food in the month prior to them taking part in the 2021 census last October. Another 673 households said they didn’t know or did not answer the question, which means that well over 2.2% of families, the majority of them Caymanian, are food insecure, despite the country’s significant GDP.
“This is a serious area of concern for this government and one of the reasons why we pushed the school meal programme very early on,” Deputy Premier Chris Saunders said last week at the recent press briefing announcing the publication of the 2021 Census of Population and Housing Report. “There is still a lot of work to be done and we will be working with other private sector organisations to ensure that nobody that calls the Cayman Islands home should go to bed hungry.”
Saunders said that not everyone in the Cayman Islands can be rich. Equally, nobody in the Cayman Islands needs to be poor. “We have too much resources here for anyone to be going to bed hungry. This is one of the other things that is very dear to me and my colleagues,” he said.
The question about food insecurity was one of several new additions to the census, which was designed to collect more data about how people are living and where government needs to invest and redesign policies to support the community.
“Like you, all of us in the PACT Government believe that there is a disconnect between the quality of our economy and the quality of life for our people, and one of our goals since taking office was to improve our data collection that focuses on quality of life,” Saunders said, noting that the census revealed a worrying number of people that could be going hungry.
According to the census report, North Side and East End households had the highest levels of food insecurity at 4.5% each, while 2.7% of families in Bodden Town and 2.3% in the Sister Islands also reported people going to bed hungry. George Town had the lowest level of food concerns at 1.8%, followed by West Bay with 2.1%. Of the total households reporting food insecurity, over 65% were Caymanian.
Premier Wayne Panton said the census results would be used to improve social conditions and standards of living for these vulnerable members of the community.
“With the new census information we now have information on persons outside the labour force, older persons, persons with disabilities, veterans, persons in households with food security issues and those without health insurance,” he said. “Having this information is going to be very valuable in assisting our government in being able to work for you, but it will also help the many hard-working community-based groups – the NGOs – to better understand and serve the people they help as well,” he added.
The census revealed the average and mean earnings for workers in the Cayman Islands, which highlighted the gaps between the rich and the poor as well as the problem of the working poor.
While some 3,921 people said they earned in excess of $100,800 per annum, the vast majority of workers reported having to manage on less than $36,000 a year. But around 15,000 employees (more than one-third of the entire workforce) were earning less than CI$2,400 per month, posing a challenge for those families given the already high cost of living in Cayman, fuelled further in recent years by relentless inflation.
The overall median earnings for the country was $35,994, which means that 50% of the population earned below that amount. The median income for Caymanians was higher at $45,594, while non-Caymanians’ median earnings were $31,194. But that does not tell the real picture, given the significant numbers of people on much lower incomes.
The census revealed numerous other inequities in the workforce, such as women earning less than men in some cases for doing the same work and non-Caymanians earning less than Caymanians, another issue that Saunders raised at the recent press briefing.
“While I am aware that there may be positions with different levels of seniority, nonetheless we need to make sure that it is indeed based on seniority or type of role and not anything else,” he said. “While this government cannot guarantee an equal outcome, we will continue to push for equal opportunities.”
Saunders, who is the labour minister, urged employers and managers to ensure that people are treated fairly and paid equally when performing the same roles.
Although the census reported an unemployment rate at the time of the count of 5.7% across the workforce, Caymanian unemployment stood at 8.5%. Since then, the Labour Force Survey recorded a drop in overall unemployment to 3% at the end of June this year, with the rate of unemployment for Caymanians at 5.1%.
May you could remind them they should be grateful that you saved them from themselves of the Covid by destroying the local economy , on top of that, saved them from asphyxiation with all your anti-energy climate change policies. So they should not complain.
Cayman connection needs to give all that money they collecting to charities to feed Caymanians!what is all this money been used for when we have 650 without food Come on Cayman we got to do better than this !
So we have 300 foreign families here struggling to eat? While I feel for them it looks very much like government is not only ignoring our immigration law. They are pissing on it.
Importing and maintaining extreme poverty is unsustainable.
Will someone make it stop! The failure to enforce or even follow our laws is sinking us all!
It is the rich Caymanians who are encouraging the importing of poverty so that they can have nannies, helpers, housekeepers and gardeners for pennies. Pay people a decent living wage and there would be no need for them to go hungry.
Shame on you. You truly DON”T represent the kindness of Cayman.
They have a law here if you are on a work permit and you want to bring your child here to live with you, you must be making over 3000 dollars a month. If that is not your income, NO DEAL. The child will treated as a visitor on limited time, and will have to depart! That’s how it is.
Una na see nuttin yet…keep allowing the billionaires to buy the country….how about limiting the percentage caymanians can own….whew! What a legacy we leaving for grandkids…who are not going be able buy land much less a house here…so sad…self destructing…
What needs to happen is a focus on CAYMANIANS and not every single person on island. Improve the quality of life for Caymanians, lower the cost of living for Caymanians and tax the expats that are clearly here to collect their pay cheque and spend it in another economy. Then we will see how many expats really want to move here. Maybe that will assist improving the Caymanians life. Imagine an expat living on island for four months only JUST met their first Caymanian… I am embarassed and was speechless. I know this is a long stretch but CIG please focus on your people and not your pockets.
Why lower the cost of living for Caymanians when prices are going up GLOBALLY? Does Cayman have some type of special rate that nobody else has? Reducing costs for cayman or Caymanians is not a thing, get it out of your head! Having consumer protection is one of the instruments needed to protect against unnecessary price hikes in the country. DArt has some say in all supermarkets and food importation.. deal with that fumble that the government allowed.
The second thing is to pay everyone in the country, especially Caymanians at the market rate. Expats do not relocate to this country for just the sun, they locate because it benefits them financially and legally. Caymanians are paid well below the market rate because of quality of education, lack of financial planning, not being part of the “boys” club, and because they are discriminated against. Locals need to be paid a salary that allows them to live without having to choose between utilities and eating, and not reduce the cost of living with fairy dust.
Yes Cayman has special rates and margins, engineered for years to artificially benefit the Caymanian owners of local banks.
Racist much? Why aren’t you able to understand that being born in a certain country or a certain color doesn’t make you any more or less special than everyone else.
Unfortunately if they focus on all Caymanians at present then more Jamaicans will benefit. What is needed is for a legal defrentiation between a native Caymanian and Status holder to be made with Status Holders not able to take advantage of all benefits.
Your solution is flawed. Any caymanians are not qualified to replace the expat workforce, especially in financial services, that generate the government income you plan to use to subsidize caymanians. The solution is education right from early school age.
Did the census record how many live above their means? Driving big fancy cars, sporting the latest telephones and tv’s all on borrowed money!
And to make the payments they skip some meals.
The accuracy of this data needs to be verified before blabbing off about another Government vote buying handout!
Oh my goodness, really it took a census to find this out. I waited and waited an not one census worker came to my apartment. So you have to add 1 more Caymanian to your list. I am sick and tired of people being elected, promising to do for their Caymanians. Mr Premier, Mr. Panton,the Governor Mr. Martin Roper am still awaiting a response to my email, I sent months ago to you both. It seems no one in this PACT government really cares about its people. Yet everyday I read headlines of how much surplus money this country has. It would help if those elected by us the people, start to do for its people instead of grabbing every photo opportunity. Mr. Premier you can go 2 years now and walk in the gay parade, you too Mr. Governor and many more. Your only concern it seems is as I said grab every photo opportunity to make headlines. Why don’t you start by replying to my email and the many urgent concerns and needs its contained. A feed up, frustrated gay Caymanian who seems to be not worthy of a response. Sad when those elected to serve its people, really don’t give a crap about the less fortunate and vulnerable in Cayman. Start by answering my email. That would at least seem to show you care about me and my people.
Rather than orchestrating more handouts, PACT could use their legislative powers to significantly reduce cost of living by deregulating the 100% foreign owned and controlled class A banking industry. Peg KYD to USD and eliminate all forex spreads. Eliminate US-Cayman Prime rate spread, and allow regulated FDIC USA lenders access to Cayman loan market with expedited class A licenses and products. Supervise and regulate fees. Lower the household drag from home and credit card interest. Big spreads used to serve Caymanian-owned and controlled banks, and they don’t exist anymore. Instead they are being gifted away to exploitive foreign-owned banks, taxing residents every which way, because they can.
Yet the UK Office Cayman Connections collecting Ten of thousands of dollars in sponsorship and we have families going hungry Cayman WTF ! Sounds like Cayman biggest CON ! Why is this money not being used to spend on our and students and athletes who need this money badly
Well our MLA’s look as though they could share with the hungry.
Significant GDP *AND* most churches per capita of any island in the Caribbean. Do they serve any community purpose other than railing against committed same sex relationships? Do they even know?
Churches are not your problem.
Its not just churches railing against same sex relationships and enforcement of their false “rights.” Why don’t you target your pistol somewhere else!
Time slipping by….time to campaign?
Do a survey of all Jamaicans and Filipinos on work permits and ask how many are extorted to pay their own work permit fees and in some cases consultants employed by their employers to fill out WORC applications and post the jobs on the WORC website. They cannot themselves complain or else they will lose their crappy job (which yes, are better than where they come from) and will have to leave.
Some employers do not pay sick leave, the minimum Basic Wage, or overtime pay rates at time and a half, and double time for public holidays, as set out in the Cayman Islands Labour Act.
I see the government is still talking what is talking going to do for the people ACTION SPEAKS LOUDER THAN WORDS let people see that you will do something to help them, going to bed hungry is a bad thing for any one, it’s a money things, by the time people pay their bills theirs not enough left for food I say to the government help your people Financially even if it’s for a little while let the people see that you care 👍🙏
Don’t you know that’s how they get re-elected. Lip service !
This shows how the rich are squeezing the rest of us out. PPM allowed all the high dollar investors to come in and build up all their high dollar properties and then had to allow high dollar people to come in to buy the overpriced properties. Of course to service all the rich folks you need cheap foreign labor so in that comes.Now we have housing the regular person can not afford and all that goes along with it. Throw in run away inflation and then pure greed and look at the big mess we now have. Will never change because money has bought the place out and now there is no going back. Thank you
Hey cry babies if you do not like it then leave. It is going pretty good for me and my friends and we do not have to pay any taxes. I want PPM back in because they really know how to run a country. Survival of the fittest chum, that’s my motto in a nutshell. You drama queens always make it out worse than it really is. What did Marie Antoinette say years ago – let them eat cake, well we got lots of breadfruits around!
Obvious troll. Grow up.
The place is hot like a concrete jungle. It doesn’t feel like paradise here. Jamaica at least got more trees and beach access !!!
We can see all the MLAs don’t go hungry
650 families going to bed hungry and a failing education system but Kenneth’s new Caymanian restaurant and Colin’s new Cardinal Avenue/GT renovations are far more important?
Hmmmm … I betta run too with a big smile on my face for a 12,000 dollar salary each month, plus perks, and business opportunities!
remeber when they said the census was needed to to drop covid mandates….?….never believe these incompetent clowns.
So what about raising the minimun wages too long just talk no action.
Oh man. Caymanians going to be in a pickle now they can’t complain about earning less than non Caymanians all the time.
Who have funk it, half the economy is predicated on importing poverty, paying them peanuts and charging tourists and the better off people on these Islands an absolute arm and leg for the service.
I’d love to see what the profit margins are like at a lot of the businesses here.
Looks like an education issue more than anything. You need to have skills to get paid for them in this country (or anywhere for that matter). If you have nothing to offer the work place, what do we do with you? I see people of all nationalities working in medial jobs doing simple tasks. Taking orders at take out, sweeping floors, etc. If your too proud to work, you will never get anywhere. If you wont educate yourself, you will never get ahead. Start small, work up and get the problem sorted. Please help Cayman Panton. We need it.
Yet native Caymanian kids being denied scholarships based on SAT scores which the colleges don’t require. Also means testing has been thrown out so kids with rich foreign born parents now share in the limited funds.
Wait a sec.. So I need an education and that will solve my problems. But … before I can get an education, I need money; before I can get money, I need a job. But a job won’t hire me because I am not educated. They say I experience… then before you know, they hire their own from overseas! GIVE ME BREAK!
As a fifteen year old, I really do wonder what the future of the place I’ve known to call my home, will look like..
A dumpster fire kid!
Majority of them are able bodied and do not want to go to work.
Thank you. Many of those going hungry — at least in my district — are making bad choices; they have NAU assistance, but some use their food credit to ‘buy’ expensive cuts of meat which they then sell to fund their habits.
It’s a hell of a thing, and it breaks my heart. I don’t know what to do about it, so I feed people when they ask, but I won’t give them money, because I can see what they do with it. Some of these folk are my kin, and some of them have been through rehab a couple of times. A person has to want to change, I guess.
In the meantime, I’m sure they will be overjoyed with whatever Premier Panton comes up with to assuage their situation. I guess I sound hard-hearted. I have no more money to waste on people who use it to buy crack and coke. Some of these people have genuine talents which are sadly going to waste.
I don’t know it, but if my district is any indication, it seems likely to me that most of those who go to bed hungry are Caymanian and culpable in their poor situation.
I would love to see accountability with monies spent on NAU recipients. I would love to see a program which caused the able-bodied to work for their dues. The poor aren’t the enemy, however they aren’t allowed to just give up either.
Us worker bees, the middle class, we’re not allowed to just give up. Nope. We are encouraged to keep pushing, to keep producing, to keep generating income for the CIG. Nobody that is able-bodied should be allowed to give up.
Those who genuinely cannot provide for themselves, or those who cannot feed their families should, of course, ALWAYS be helped in every way possible. It is a disgrace the tiny stipend that our Seamen are paid for their years of service.
Majority of Americans are able bodied and do not want to go to work. / Majority of Uk citizens are able bodied and do not want to go to work. / Majority of Jamaicans are able bodied and do not want to go to work. … YOU SOUND REDICULOUS !
Is this the PACT government who just took a pay rise
And locked the country down for a year more than we should have been. Destroying our tourism product. They need to look in the mirror they are partly to blame in this situation
the census is a bunch of garbage….people either did not know what they were being asked or the people taking the information did not know how to record it.
They ask too many questions. Like if I have TV! WHAT THE HELL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MY TV SET ???!!!