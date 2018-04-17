Athletes lauded for efforts at Commonwealth Games

(CNS Local Life): The 21 athletes who represented the Cayman Islands at the XXI Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia from 4-15 April have all returned home, being told that despite not winning any medals, they are still winners. Among the highlights for Team Cayman over the 11 days of the Games were sprinter Kemar Hyman winning his heats and semi-final races before finishing fifth in the 100 metres, and Christopher Jackson finishing eighth of 40 competitors in the sport shooting trap competition.

Category: Local News