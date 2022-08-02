Suspect in March street muggings charged

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): A 27-year-old man from George Town has been charged with two counts of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent in connection with two muggings that happened more than four months ago in George Town. The man is accused of two separate street robberies that took place in the early morning hours of 29 March, where two men were approached by an armed assailant who assaulted them and made off with their jewellery. The man appeared in Summary Court Monday and was remanded in custody until he returns to Grand Court on Friday, 5 August.