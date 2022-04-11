Queen’s Baton on its way to Cayman Islands

Commonwealth Games 2022 baton

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Commonwealth Games Association and the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee will be welcoming the Queen’s Baton on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which open in Birmingham, England, this summer.

The baton is on a 294-day journey to reach all 72 Commonwealth countries and comes to Cayman from the Turks and Caicos Islands. Once here, it will be carried by local athletes across Grand Cayman and then on to the Brac, before it heads to Jamaica.

The baton relay is a feature of every Commonwealth Games but this year a platinum strand spans the length of the baton in recognition of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year. The official welcoming of the baton will take place at the Government Administration Building tomorrow morning before the island leg of the relay starts at Heroes Square.