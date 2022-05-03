Murder suspects bailed, gunman charged

Scene of murder on School Road, Monday 25 April 2022

(CNS): The RCIPS has released on police bail the two men arrested last Thursday in connection with the murder of Caine Thomas on Seven Mile Beach that morning and the couple arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Harry Elliott at an illegal gambling shop in George Town last Monday night.

Meanwhile, the man arrested after an armed pursuit along Seven Mile Beach Friday evening has been charged with possession of an illegal gun. Eric William Brian Soto (20) appeared in court Monday charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and was remanded in custody, despite the efforts of his defence attorney, Amelia Fosuhene, to have her client, who has no previous convictions, bailed.

She told the court that Soto was simply giving a friend a ride and has now found himself caught up in the current murder investigation and the firearm found in the car her client had rented was not his gun.

Reports in other media that he had been led to believe the weapon belonged to Thomas have not been confirmed by Fosuhene. Investigations into the murder of Thomas continue. However, Justin Kyle Jackson, the man Soto had picked up before the police stopped the car, remains at large.

A 31-year-old man from George Town and a 30-year-old Bodden Town man were arrested on suspicion of murdering Thomas and in connection with the spate of armed robberies that police believe have all been committed by the same gang. The gang includes the 25-year-old man who was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing former prison officer, Harry Elliott, at a known gambling spot on School Road Monday evening.

The three men suspected of murder as well as a woman who is accused of harbouring a wanted man have all been released on police bail.

Detectives investigating these two murders and a spate of armed robberies said the inquiries continue and they are appealing for witnesses to come forward and provide information or evidence. They said that there were many people near the murder scene on School Road who may have seen the killers enter or leave the store.

“We are aware that a number of persons were in the area at the time the incident took place, just after 8pm on 25 April and may have seen the two individuals go in and out of the premises when the shooting took place,” officers on the case stated.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930 “and provide whatever information you can about this gruesome act, regardless of how little you may think you know. All the information provided adds up and is important to the investigation.”