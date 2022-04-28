Arrest made in gambling shop murder

Scene of murder on School Road, Monday 25 April

(CNS): A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder of Harry Elliott (62) at a George Town illegal gambling shop on School Road Monday evening. The suspect, one of around six men that the police believe are at the core of a criminal gang behind the current spate of gun violence, was given help by a woman, Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said during a press briefing on Thursday held in the wake of another murder, the second in Cayman in three days.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said the RCIPS needs assistance to find the suspects and collect the evidence to prosecute them, as he appealed to the community “to tell us where they are, tell us where the guns are, tell us where their cars are”. He said that this is a small community and people hear things.

Lansdown added that the police need witnesses to give evidence against these people, not to protect them. He said the woman who was assisting the suspect had also been arrested for harbouring him, and both of them remained in custody.

“That female had been warned not to offer any aid or assistance to any of these people who were wanted, but when we caught him he was with her,” said Lansdown. “So people in the community are acting inappropriately and harbouring these criminals.”

Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton said that other women had been “driving around” the criminals involved in this spate of violent crime, which includes nine out the 12 recent armed robberies as well as the two murders this week. He said assisting these men to store their weapons or provide them with shelter was facilitating their criminality, making the women as culpable as the men committing the gun crime.

“You may as well have been at the murder scene,” Walton said, as he urged people to stop helping the criminals and instead help the police catch what appears to be an organised crime gang that is engaged in extortion and robberies, and now targetted murders.

The police are now dealing with two violent murders in one week: the gang-style execution of a former crown witness, Caine Thomas, who was just 21 years old, and the killing of Elliott, a former prison guard, at a barbershop known for illegal gambling. But the police officers face the challenge of getting those who know something to talk about a group of very dangerous men.

Governor Martyn Roper issued a statement Wednesday about the murder of Elliott, whom he described as a “well-loved member of our community”. He urged the public to help the RCIPS, who are “doing all they can to swiftly identify and bring to justice the perpetrators of this terrible crime”.

Roper said he had every confidence in the police. “In my time as governor, I have been impressed with the success of RCIPS in identifying for prosecution those suspected of the most serious crimes,” he said, as he supported the appeal for information.

“This type of incident is not the Cayman I have come to admire and respect. If you have any information please contact RCIPS so they can apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime and obtain justice for the family of Mr Elliott,” he said.

So far, he has not issued a comment on the murder of Thomas on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, a member of the National Security Council, which is expected to be briefed on the murders and the current state of the investigations next week, urged the police to clamp down on the criminals and asked people in the community to say what they know.

“The opposition fully supports the efforts of the RCIPS and the commissioner of police to investigate and capture the perpetrators. But equally important, we again ask the RCIPS to clamp down severely on individuals known to be a danger to society. The evil of gun and gang culture cannot be left to grow and must be curtailed,” he said.

Anyone with information about these murders is asked to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930.