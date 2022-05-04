Bernie, back on the job, welcomes athletes home

Minister Bernie Bush at the event for CARIFTA athletes (from social media)

(CNS): Sports Minister Bernie Bush, who was back in his ministerial post this week, was in attendance to congratulate the National Junior Track and Field and Swimming squads at a special reception on Monday evening to celebrate their outstanding 2022 CARIFTA Games performances in Jamaica and Barbados. The athletes returned from the Games with a total of 65 medals.

He told them, “As I look around at our talented and dedicated young athletes, it gives me great hope for the future of sports in the Cayman Islands. Many of the qualities needed to excel in the competitive world of sports, such as commitment to excellence, setting personal goals, teamwork and resilience, are the very same traits that can be transferred into other areas of your life.”

CIASA President Stephen Broadbelt and CIAA President Delroy Murray spoke about the journey each team had taken before and during the games. The swimming squad smashed their previous medals record by 17 at this year’s Games and both presidents predicted an even greater medal tally in 2023.

A number of government dignitaries as well as the athletes’ parents and coaches attended the celebratory event.

Bush, a former sports coach, attended the track and field events in Kingston to support the young athletes, despite being suspended from office for interfering in human resource issues relating to the fire service management.