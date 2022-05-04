Bernie, back on the job, welcomes athletes home
(CNS): Sports Minister Bernie Bush, who was back in his ministerial post this week, was in attendance to congratulate the National Junior Track and Field and Swimming squads at a special reception on Monday evening to celebrate their outstanding 2022 CARIFTA Games performances in Jamaica and Barbados. The athletes returned from the Games with a total of 65 medals.
He told them, “As I look around at our talented and dedicated young athletes, it gives me great hope for the future of sports in the Cayman Islands. Many of the qualities needed to excel in the competitive world of sports, such as commitment to excellence, setting personal goals, teamwork and resilience, are the very same traits that can be transferred into other areas of your life.”
CIASA President Stephen Broadbelt and CIAA President Delroy Murray spoke about the journey each team had taken before and during the games. The swimming squad smashed their previous medals record by 17 at this year’s Games and both presidents predicted an even greater medal tally in 2023.
A number of government dignitaries as well as the athletes’ parents and coaches attended the celebratory event.
Bush, a former sports coach, attended the track and field events in Kingston to support the young athletes, despite being suspended from office for interfering in human resource issues relating to the fire service management.
Actually, what he did was technically not wrong if you read the report about the decision involving the Erich Bush debacle as he was correcting a wrong as the individual wasn’t entitled to receive the allowance for training the new CFO and none of the three were successful either and for the travel allowance to chaperone the CFO designate on a two-week jolly isn’t justified. His mistake was taking on a preferred subject and talking to the media with bravado.
Maybe the Premier was too quick to cave thinking that those others would act likewise and hold Eric Bush accountable for his egregious unethical conduct by blurring the lines between being an impartial civil servant and a political operative
Who paid for his Jamaican vacation?
Bernie gets punished but Eric gets a pass for his actions.
The double standards when in comes to accountability in Cayman are shocking.
What exactly was his punishment?
A jolly to Jam
Bernie will be the best sports minister in Cayman’s history he will support all especially the youth.
Blah! Blah! BLAH!!!
Bernie’s mouth is still not his own so if someone thinks 2 weeks suspensión is going to stop him from running it, only time will tell. Sorry people this is the way the cooking crumbles.
Only in Cayman –
CIAA = Cayman Islands Airports Authority, Cayman Islands Athletic Association, Cayman Indoor Agriculture Assn…etc, etc
AG = Attorney General, Auditor General, Acting Governor…etc, etc.
Can we be a bit more creative and diverse?
Caymanians creative and diverse. How’s that going to happen?
04 @ 11:01 am – Perhaps the “creative” media can help in their references?
Just don’t use Acronyms. . .hello?
Congratulations to all athletes that represented the Cayman Islands in the 2022 CARIFTA Games. We are very proud of all of you. Keep up the great work. And welcome back, Mr. B.
God bless,
Orrie 🙏🏻🇰🇾
How about a 50 meter pool Mr Bush, surely our swimmers have earned it. Incidentally can you swim?
when Birnie was swimming , you probably was not born
You do know that London had to build a 50m pool when they hosted the Olympics. They didn’t have one previously is my understanding.
So why should our very small country have one? Yes it may be a nice to have but is it really required?
@12:42, um no London very much had a number of 50m pools prior to the Olympics.
SMH
A 50m pool was built as part of the Olympic complex, not because London didn’t have one. When Cayman builds a 50m pool you will be surprised at how quickly we find we could use two. We can do far more learn to swim lessons, the swim clubs will train, their can be leisure time, programmes for seniors, US college teams will travel to Cayman to train (sports tourism) and we can host CARIFTA swimming and Island Games. So #letsbuilda50mpool.
Minister Bernie can swim. The majority of Caymanians can swim — that’s one broad generalization that stands with confidence.
…and a high tower dive area at one end. We should be hosting dive teams from all around the world, year round.