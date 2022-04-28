Cops arrest men over 7MB killing and robberies

Scene of murder on Seven Mile Beach early Thursday morning 28 April

(CNS): Just a few hours after confirming the murder of Caine Thomas (21) and appealing to the public for help, police have arrested two of the main suspects in connection with this fatal shooting of the former crown witness and a number of armed robberies. A 30-year-old man from George Town and a 31-year-old man from Bodden Town were tracked down in North Side and arrested by the RCIPS Firearms Response Unit after a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon.

A dark-coloured Audi car, which police described as a vehicle of interest in the investigations, was also recovered during the operation. Both men remain in custody.

Meanwhile, police have also confirmed that the man arrested on Thursday evening on suspicion of murder in connection with the killing of Harry Elliott on Monday night was a 25-year-old from George Town who was already wanted by police in relation to a number of other crimes. A 33-year-old woman was also arrested at the same time on suspicion of aiding and abetting an offender. They are also still in custody.