Cubans arrive in East End after running out of fuel

Cubans in East End (from social media)

(CNS): A boat carrying eight Cuban migrants that had left Cayman Brac Monday morning reached Grand Cayman at around 6am Tuesday. The boat arrived at the dock in East End by the local gas station and the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) confirmed that the eight men aboard would not be continuing their journey as they had run out of fuel.

The boat had travelled overnight from the Brac after 12 other migrants disembarked at Scotts Dock yesterday. Both the CBC and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) went to the location and the migrants are being processed in accordance with CBC’s established protocols.

The decision by this group to stay increases the current number of Cuban migrants being cared for by the authorities to 155.