Climate scientists impressed with local engagement

(CNS): The scientists visiting from the UK to help the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency with a climate risk assessment for the Cayman Islands said they were really impressed with the local engagement on climate change issues. The ministry is hoping to maintain that engagement since public consultation is a critical part of the development of a policy to protect these islands from the impending adverse effects of climate change.

As part of the risk assessment process, a survey has been launched to gain more insight into public knowledge, attitudes and practices related to climate change. The short, anonymous survey takes around ten minutes to complete and includes five sections: demographic information, general climate change knowledge, personal beliefs and practices, media use and climate action.

Following a two-day workshop and a public meeting last week, Principal Scientist and Lead Advisor on climate change at the UK’s Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas), Dr John Pinnegar, who was leading the delegation, said that the concerns people have in Cayman about climate change line up with the research that they have done. But he said the visit had given the team “a much richer picture” about what is happening and that they can see people “really care about it”.

Despite the growing public concerns in the Cayman Islands that not nearly enough is being done to address the massive challenges presented by climate change and biodiversity loss, the research team found that the Cayman Islands has done much more than many other jurisdictions to preserve the marine environment and mangroves.

Pinnegar also said the construction standards here offer better protection than in many places across the region from the more intense storms and other weather events expected in the coming years. The team has nevertheless identified a number of issues that the country must confront, including the formation of a new climate policy, using the work done in 2012 on the draft policy document that was never implemented as well as this new climate risk assessment.

The threats identified by the climate assessment include drought and the heat risks that come with it such as brush fires; more coral bleaching and the loss of protection from reefs and mangroves as storms intensify; the loss of key habitat for local species and an increase in invasive species; the contamination of our groundwater from storm surge and sewage; more flooding; beach erosion and the destruction of beachfront homes and waterfront infrastructure.

Officials have made it clear that there will be more opportunities for people to engage in the process of shaping the climate policy, expected by the end of this year.