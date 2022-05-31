CO moves ministries against backdrop of controversy

Chief Officer Eric Bush, Minister Andre Ebanks and DCFS Director Paulinda Mendoza-Williams

(CNS): Chief Officer Eric Bush is moving from the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development (IISD) to the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure (PAHI). Bush has been in the spotlight recently over controversies relating to his role in the previous government’s plans to open offices overseas and Cayman’s participation in the Dubai Expo. An internal investigation cleared Bush of any wrongdoing, contradicting the findings of the Office of the Auditor General.

In a statement released by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson Monday night, he made no mention of the recent scandal relating to Bush, who has been in the civil service for two decades and is no stranger to controversy.

The DG skirted around the reasons for the move, but CNS understands from sources close to Cabinet that Investment, Innovation and Social Development Minister André Ebanks had concerns relating to the issues raised by the OAG about the activities in the ministry before the general election and its immediate aftermath.

But in the press release, Manderson described this transfer as recognition of “an area of need” within the civil service to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the previous chief officer in the planning ministry, Alan Jones, in July 2021 after a career of 31 years of service.

“Through my role as head of the civil service, I am committed to maintaining the agility of the public sector to continually evaluate and adapt to the needs of the government,” Manderson stated. “The placements of our chief officers helps us effectively deliver strategic outcomes that progress the business of government in the most effective and responsible ways.”

Manderson added that it was “undeniable” that there are “many distinguished leaders throughout the service”, and Bush was one of these leaders with senior-level experience that can be placed where needed. “It is critical to the success of the service that we remain open to working in new ways while continuing to achieve high levels of performance as we serve the people of the Cayman Islands,” he said.

Bush will take the helm of the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing, and Infrastructure next week, working alongside Minister Jay Ebanks.

Manderson said the planning ministry is managing several projects of “critical importance” to the government, such as roads, which are largely managed by the NRA, and the proposed submarine cable, which is in the very early stages. The ministry is no longer overseeing the PlanCayman project and the rollout of the National Development Plan as these have been handed over to the premier’s ministerial team.

Since Jones retired last year, the planning ministry has been headed up by Deputy Chief Officers Tristan Hydes and Leyda Nicholson-Makasare, who will now go back to their jobs as DCOs.

Tamara Ebanks, who was a third DCO at the planning ministry but was seconded to the social development ministry last year to work on some of the key projects initiated under Bush, will take over as acting chief officer for PAHI. She now heads the ministry that is overseeing the current transformation of social welfare.

This sideways move for Bush is outside of his previous roles in the civil service, where he began as a police officer. He climbed through the ranks and headed up the Portfolio of Internal and External Affairs, then the Ministry of Home Affairs, before he served as the Cayman Islands Representative to the UK between 2016 and 2019.

He returned to Cayman and the top job at the Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs (ITIAMA). This was a new ministry created by then premier Alden McLaughlin but after the 2021 elections, those portfolios were transitioned back under the financial services umbrella and the new Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development.

According to the press release, staff in that ministry registered some of the highest scores on the 2020 and 2021 Civil Service Engagement Survey, which “profoundly reflect how Mr Bush’s distinctive attributes of strategic thinking, leadership capability and a commitment to empowerment translate into management of staff and delivery of outcomes”.

Bush stated that he was honoured to continue to serve the people in this new job. “While the world around us changes, the civil service must continue to be dynamic and innovative to fulfil the vision of our elected leaders,” he stated.