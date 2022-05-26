Turtles, coral and mangroves top climate risk list

Green sea turtle (Photo courtesy of the DoE)

(CNS): Scientists visiting the Cayman Islands from the UK who are helping the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency undertake a comprehensive assessment of the risks the country faces from climate change have already identified over fifty areas under threat. At a public meeting Wednesday evening on what they had learned so far from their work on the risks to species and habitats, they revealed the top five concerns: turtles (at the top of the list), corals, the loss of the islands’ endemic species and mangroves.

The team from the UK’s Centre for Environment Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) and the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) gave a comprehensive presentation that spelled out the critical issues Cayman must tackle in the short and long term. They explained the impact that global warming, rising seas, increased storm intensity, and dryer, hotter and more unpredictable weather will all have on the Cayman Islands.

Based on the data they have already collected, Dr John Pinnegar, the lead advisor on climate change at Cefas, outlined some serious areas of concern relating to climate change for those attending the meeting at Constitutional Hall, George Town, as well as those who tuned into the radio broadcast.

He noted that over the last 40 years the average temperature in the Cayman Islands has increased by 2.2ºC. “Thats big,” he said, explaining that even under the best circumstances Cayman will see a gradual increase of as much as 3ºC more over the next 80 years.

And that’s not all. Focusing on two well-known dangers that all low-lying islands face, Pinnegar said that by 2050, sea levels around the Cayman Islands will rise by at least 30cm, which was “quite sizeable and in some places that will really matter”, and the sea will warm, which will cause local ocean acidification to increase by at least a 20%, which is another direct threat to the local coral reefs and marine habitat.

The changing climate is going to have complex impacts and knock-on effects that will need to be considered. Sea level rise will increase beach erosion, which won’t just affect luxury beachfront homes and flood out sewage systems, but will cause the loss of turtle nesting areas. The turtles will also be impacted by warming, acidifying seas as well as the increase in beach temperature, which affects the gender of hatchlings.

As he opened the meeting, Governor Martyn Roper, whose office secured the funding for the work, said it was being led by the Cayman government, not the UK. The research will belong to the Cayman Islands and will help inform the much-needed climate-proof policies, he said.

“We need more balance between development and the environment on our islands. We are not at present getting this balance entirely right. It’s not about stopping development or stopping construction… but we need to develop in a more balanced way, managing risk and protecting the environment,” he said, adding that he hoped the risk assessment work would convince naysayers who still deny the science on climate change and encourage support for the changes.

“While the challenges can often seem immense, we have to overcome them,” Roper said.

Premier Wayne Panton, whose ministry is coordinating the climate risk assessment, said the work, which will be published before the end of the year, will be the foundation for the climate change policy and was an important first step towards adaptation measures. He said this would not be the last townhall meeting on the issue and there would be more public consultation on the climate change policy that will be rolled out later this year.

“There is no question of our obligation to get this right,” he said, adding that this is not a theoretical exercise. “This is absolutely critical to our efforts to ensure that future generations can call the Cayman Islands home… The science is clear… climate change is real, urgent and pressing. It is a threat to the health and safety of our communities, the viability of our natural environments and the success of our economy.”

He said an updated climate change policy was arguably the most essential priority for the government because efforts to improve any other area of life will not matter if islands cannot sustain life. “We must adapt to the impacts where we can and negate those we cannot and build local resiliency,” the premier said, adding that it had to be a collaborative effort towards a common purpose.