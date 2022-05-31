Cubans awaiting claims accused of working illegally

WORC entrance

(CNS): The Ministry of Border Control and Labour is warning employers not to hire “irregular migrants” because it is against the law. According to a joint press release issued Tuesday by the ministry and Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC), there have been allegations that some of the Cuban migrants in Cayman who are living in the community have been working without authorization as they await the outcome of their asylum claims.

“Migrants who are seeking asylum do not have the permission or right to work in the Cayman Islands while their applications are being considered,” said Labour Minister Chris Saunders. “So it should be abundantly clear that they cannot be legally employed. The law will be enforced in this regard and offenders will be prosecuted. I cannot state it any more plainly.”

While the migrants are currently under the management and support of Customs and Border Control (CBC), their potential employment is handled by WORC. CBC Deputy Director Gary Wong said that migrants who have applied for asylum are not allowed to work.

“In line with our constitutional obligations and in accordance with the International Convention on the Treatment of Refugees, the Cayman Islands Government provides migrants with accommodation, medical care, food vouchers and calling cards to call home. However, there is no difficulty with migrants receiving financial support from family or friends, local or overseas.”

According to the current immigration legislation, a person who engages in gainful occupation or fails to comply with any condition or limitation contained in a work permit commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction for a first offence to a fine of $5,000 and imprisonment for one year. A repeat offender could be fined as much as $10,000 and jailed for two years.

The law also covers employers, who can face fines of up to $20,000 for a first offence or $30,000 for a second, as well as the same jail time.