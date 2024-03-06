Climate policy in limbo as more heat records broken

(CNS): The data for global temperatures is expected to show that last month was the warmest February on record after spring-like conditions across the Northern Hemisphere caused flowers to bloom early from Japan to Mexico, left Europe’s ski slopes bereft of snow and Texas sizzling at 100°F.

The Cayman Islands may have enjoyed cooler weather for the time of year, but February 2024 is the ninth consecutive month that broke global temperature records, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Cayman can do little on its own to address climate change but it can prepare for the inevitable. However, a policy developed to help these islands navigate the coming challenges remains in limbo.

While the data for the whole month has still to be finalised, the first week was so hot that climate scientists warned that El Niño is making an already warming planet even hotter. With fears that important glaciers, such as the Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica, are melting more rapidly than predicted, the Cayman Islands remain vulnerable to sea level rise.

Last year, the 2012 climate policy, which had not been adopted by previous governments, was updated and championed by Wayne Panton when he was the premier and climate minister, but since he was ousted from office in a government coup, the policy appears to be sitting in limbo.

According to ministry officials, following public consultation on the policy, the revised draft was presented to caucus in October and was due to go before Cabinet. However, almost six months later, the document has not been on the agenda for any Cabinet meeting.

The new minister for the Sustainability and Climate Resiliency portfolio, Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, has reportedly edited the policy document. It is not clear if the DoE scientists or any of the ministry’s technical staff have seen the changes and how they affect the document’s goals.

In response to CNS inquiries made several weeks ago, a spokesperson for the ministry said that Ebanks-Wilks “has had the opportunity to review the revised draft and, once final edits have been incorporated into the document, the ministry will submit the updated draft policy to Cabinet for approval”.

In the meantime, the ministry has continued to move forward with related work, “such as public awareness of the severe risks climate change poses to our islands”, the official added.

The new UPM administration continues to drag its feet over the much-needed updated development plan, and it is clear from recent events and the warnings coming from the global scientific community that the first problem for Cayman is the erosion of the coast and the desperate need to stop beachfront development by introducing much deeper setbacks.

Although public opinion is in favour of curtailing development and in support of the policy, the developer lobby appears able to stymie any proposals to mitigate against rising sea-levels to pursue the relentless, purely profit-driven construction on the coast around all three islands.

As Cayman continues to stall the adoption of the policy, during the summer in the Southern Hemisphere, Argentina, Peru, Brazil and Chile all endured heat waves, and wildfires near Santiago killed at least 133 people last month.

Even though the current El Niño is expected to dissipate and shift to La Niña before the end of the year, NOAA nevertheless predicts a 22% chance that 2024 will break 2023’s record as the hottest year since records began.