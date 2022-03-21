Disney ship triggers phased cruise return

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan among officials welcoming the Disney Magic on Monday (photo from social media)

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said the return of cruise ships reflects the “balanced and pragmatic approach” the government has taken to the phased tourism reopening plan and a “conservative reintroduction” of ships.

While just 2,500 passengers arrived Monday on the Disney Magic, on 6 April as many as 11,500 passengers will call on George Town in three ships, at a time when many beach spots that once catered to cruise visitors have closed and before all operators are back in business.

Speaking at the press briefing on Friday, the premier said he was expecting a “good start” for this significant milestone and that “everybody is going to have a good time”. He said the return of cruise ships represented a real change and would allow people to resume making a living.

But two years after the last cruise ship was turned away and the borders were closed, it is not clear that Grand Cayman is ready for the return of significant passenger numbers and there are indications that time has been wasted in preparing the country for this moment.

These include the decision by the George Town manager to begin work on the pedestrianization of Cardinal Avenue just as cruisers return, and the fact that many operators are struggling to get their businesses ready, such as acquiring increasingly costly liability insurance.

In addition, the process of reviewing the Cayman Islands’ future cruise policy has only just started with the recent request for proposals, almost a year after the general elections, even though it was a major campaign issue.

Government voted an additional CI$5 million last week to assist small tourism operators to get boats, buses and other equipment repaired or replaced and on the road to recovery. But the premier did not have an answer to the likely problem of overcrowding, even with fewer cruise tourists, given the lack of beach space now for all visitors not staying in beachfront hotels.

There seems to be no answer to the question of where cruise guests who are not on paid excursions will spend their time as the numbers increase, given the recent indications from several Seven Mile Beach resorts that they are limiting their service, especially on the beach, to guests staying at the facilities.

There has also been a significant reduction in beach space from erosion, and popular locations such as Calico Jacks and Royal Palms are now closed.

The premier said he was hoping those businesses that historically catered to cruise tourism in the past would be offering their services again. “It’s not going to be a complete return and we are not going to have 100% of the business operational at the right time,” he said, adding that he felt there would be enough.

Panton said the recent decision to search for consultants to help shape the new cruise policy was to try to reduce numbers while generating more income from the ships that do come.

Blaming the delay on the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has been dominating government business, he said that the policy was to move away from mass cruise tourism and that the government has already had “very strong discussions” about getting higher value cruise business for Caymanian operators.

“We are very optimistic we can build a stronger cruise strategy… and transform what was originally a mass tourism approach and lower value to one that’s more moderate in volume but much higher value for the country.”

In the meantime, Panton said, the phased return of cruise tourism would assist those in the tourism business that have been hardest hit by the closure of the George Town port to ships and ease into the “new normal” for tourism.

He added that government would be closely monitoring the safety aspects, though there are still concerns that cruise tourism.

Addressing concerns that cruise tourists may cause another surge of infections, given the sector’s direct association with spreading COVID-19 in our region, Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton said the aim is to ensure that passengers and crew members coming ashore have no symptoms and are not close contacts of cases.

All crew and passengers except for children under twelve must be fully vaccinated and they must adhere to mask mandates and social distancing protocols when they are ashore. The ships are also obligated to give the Port Authority a report of the health status of the passengers before anyone is allowed to disembark.

That includes information relating to people board who are suffering from any disease or who have suffered from any disease during the voyage. The vessel remains in quarantine until such time as the officer on duty has given the vessel licence to communicate with the shore.

No COVID-positive passengers or crew, or close contacts of positive passengers or crew are permitted to disembark and all legal obligations under international maritime law will be adhered to. Prevalence of COVID-19 detected onboard a cruise ship will be assessed by looking at evidence of sustained on-board transmission, the timeline of infections, and measures taken on board to control the spread of cases.