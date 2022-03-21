Disney ship triggers phased cruise return
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said the return of cruise ships reflects the “balanced and pragmatic approach” the government has taken to the phased tourism reopening plan and a “conservative reintroduction” of ships.
While just 2,500 passengers arrived Monday on the Disney Magic, on 6 April as many as 11,500 passengers will call on George Town in three ships, at a time when many beach spots that once catered to cruise visitors have closed and before all operators are back in business.
Speaking at the press briefing on Friday, the premier said he was expecting a “good start” for this significant milestone and that “everybody is going to have a good time”. He said the return of cruise ships represented a real change and would allow people to resume making a living.
But two years after the last cruise ship was turned away and the borders were closed, it is not clear that Grand Cayman is ready for the return of significant passenger numbers and there are indications that time has been wasted in preparing the country for this moment.
These include the decision by the George Town manager to begin work on the pedestrianization of Cardinal Avenue just as cruisers return, and the fact that many operators are struggling to get their businesses ready, such as acquiring increasingly costly liability insurance.
In addition, the process of reviewing the Cayman Islands’ future cruise policy has only just started with the recent request for proposals, almost a year after the general elections, even though it was a major campaign issue.
Government voted an additional CI$5 million last week to assist small tourism operators to get boats, buses and other equipment repaired or replaced and on the road to recovery. But the premier did not have an answer to the likely problem of overcrowding, even with fewer cruise tourists, given the lack of beach space now for all visitors not staying in beachfront hotels.
There seems to be no answer to the question of where cruise guests who are not on paid excursions will spend their time as the numbers increase, given the recent indications from several Seven Mile Beach resorts that they are limiting their service, especially on the beach, to guests staying at the facilities.
There has also been a significant reduction in beach space from erosion, and popular locations such as Calico Jacks and Royal Palms are now closed.
The premier said he was hoping those businesses that historically catered to cruise tourism in the past would be offering their services again. “It’s not going to be a complete return and we are not going to have 100% of the business operational at the right time,” he said, adding that he felt there would be enough.
Panton said the recent decision to search for consultants to help shape the new cruise policy was to try to reduce numbers while generating more income from the ships that do come.
Blaming the delay on the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has been dominating government business, he said that the policy was to move away from mass cruise tourism and that the government has already had “very strong discussions” about getting higher value cruise business for Caymanian operators.
“We are very optimistic we can build a stronger cruise strategy… and transform what was originally a mass tourism approach and lower value to one that’s more moderate in volume but much higher value for the country.”
In the meantime, Panton said, the phased return of cruise tourism would assist those in the tourism business that have been hardest hit by the closure of the George Town port to ships and ease into the “new normal” for tourism.
He added that government would be closely monitoring the safety aspects, though there are still concerns that cruise tourism.
Addressing concerns that cruise tourists may cause another surge of infections, given the sector’s direct association with spreading COVID-19 in our region, Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton said the aim is to ensure that passengers and crew members coming ashore have no symptoms and are not close contacts of cases.
All crew and passengers except for children under twelve must be fully vaccinated and they must adhere to mask mandates and social distancing protocols when they are ashore. The ships are also obligated to give the Port Authority a report of the health status of the passengers before anyone is allowed to disembark.
That includes information relating to people board who are suffering from any disease or who have suffered from any disease during the voyage. The vessel remains in quarantine until such time as the officer on duty has given the vessel licence to communicate with the shore.
No COVID-positive passengers or crew, or close contacts of positive passengers or crew are permitted to disembark and all legal obligations under international maritime law will be adhered to. Prevalence of COVID-19 detected onboard a cruise ship will be assessed by looking at evidence of sustained on-board transmission, the timeline of infections, and measures taken on board to control the spread of cases.
See changes to regulations here.
See the full press briefing on CIGTV below:
For two years we had no cruise ships and we had every day bumpy to bump traffic please stop blame the cruise ships
Well not even one cruise ship customer at the upper Cardinall Avenue store where I work. Thanks GIG for blocking off the road. I love the new posters they put up for the Cardinal shopping district. They have 4 foot by 8 foot space to put a sign….they go with a maybe 18 inch poster with a font you cannot read unless you are directly in front of it. Oh, and it it light green with a white writing. Excellent choice, if you want to make sure no one can read it. What’s next? Perhaps some razor wire, or a pit of venomous snakes? Tourists love snakes.
Why are those jokers wearing jackets in the morning heat? At least they ditched the masks.
WOW, nice to see no one in the photo is wearing a face mask. Finally!
However in the photo to a different article, they all wear it, being outdoors 🤦♀️.
Completely insane.
This is wonderful news (Sarcasm). Come to our ill-managed rock, have a poor visit, leave and complain. Then two possible reactions – CIG gets busy and fixes this mess (I doubt), Cayman reputation finally gets what it deserves (you fill in what you believe it deserves).
Now make sure everyone still enforces the mask idiocy.
What a UDP Lite photo!
Sneaking in through the side door.
Bumper to bumper traffic today
Same for Walker Road, as always
Elevated exhaust emissions
Return to office workers daily
Workplace hours all the same
Elimination of Cardinal Ave
No modern mass transit systems
Grand Harbour disaster
High fuel prices
High food prices
High utility prices
High rent prices
Outrageous real estate prices
Wages out of touch with inflation
Increasing poverty
Increasing wealthy residents
Sea levels rising
Beach erosion
Cruise ships, anchors and coral
Stony coral disease
Massive litter problems
Mount Trashmore
All good. Nothing to see here. Kick the can down the road. Rinse and repeat.
Welcome back, visitors. Pay no heed to our problems.
Maybe you should try a stay at a Holiday Inn Express.
Loving that American money ey? Don’t bite the hand that feeds you, boy! Hahahaha!
I have no words for this political hypocrisy. Pity the Govt didn’t put together a sustainable tourism charter while we had this “pause” in the cruise ships. How about limiting the daily number to 2 so we can still move around in George Town. How about dropping the Travel Cayman requirements for air passengers if they don’t apply to cruise passengers. What about mask wearing. How can there be one rule for cruise shippers and one rule for the rest of us.
Unbelievable that we are forcing air arrivals to (1) complete travel cayman application and (2) take a negative LFT the day before flying but we are letting cruise ship passenger – who do NOTHING for this country – in without requiring either. This must change immediately!
why do cruise arrivals not have to test, when returning residents have to do the flow test before arriving ? seems somewhat prejudicial !
Morons
How come the cruise tourists don’t need a test the day before but overnight tourists and locals do? There is no logic behind it and it should be updated to be fair. Either they need to be tested or nobody needs to be tested.
Where the masks and why are they are not social distancing? Isn’t the law?
If the Caymans are welcoming cruise tourism back with open arms, surely the stay over tourists arriving via air should be subject of the same testing regulations or lack of. Personally I never wanted to see mass cruise tourism back, it brings little tangible benefits apart from to a select few and causes real damage but hey at least be even handed across the board if you’re set on reopening the borders Wayne.
If we fly to the U.S. we need Covid tests the day before departure. What is the situation with the thousands of cruisesheep that are now returning daily to the U.S. after completing their cruise – are they allowed to disembark without having been tested?.
I saw two coaches with cruise ship passengers aboard and not one of them was wearing a mask. I guess it is one rule for them whilst those of us who live here still have to endure the ludicrous mask mandate. Guess it’s clear where this government’s priorities lie. Make masks a choice.
Reading these Regulations is like going back in time 8-12 months. There are literally doctors, pharmacists, and staff in scrubs inside hospitals that aren’t even wearing masks anymore. The fines might as well be “one gazillion dollars” because nobody believes a single ticket has been written since this began, even months ago when perhaps it might have even mattered. All the fines that were $250 a week ago are now reset back to summer 2021 levels of $10,000 and/or 2 years in jail. Guys, it’s all over, and we need to scrap all of this! Do we think cruise shippers are going to wear masks here? Get real.
We should never, under any circumstances, allow more than three ships in at the same time. If we do our greed will once again let cruse business degrade the quality of our stay over tourism product. Sadly I fear the opposite is what government will do.
Micky Mouse just dropped a 30 ton anchor and chain on a pristine coral nursery and some of us celebrate. This whole charade is sickening.
I thought there was no coral left in Cayman due to climate change.
To be more accurate – let us change the first sentence to read:
“Premier Wayne Panton has said the return of cruise ships reflects the “unbalanced and unpragmatic approach” the government has taken with the confusing tourism reopening plan and its “contrarian reintroduction” of ships.
Yes, that’s better. Facts over waffle please Wayne.
WELCOME!
Please be sure to buy our $hitty souvenears and discounted jewlerly to support local!
As one of the guys from ‘Effy Jewerly’ said on the compass – “IT’S TIME TO MAKE SOME MONEY”
just get rid of travel restrictions at this point. It really lacks all logic to have any restrictions if you are letting cruise ships in.
We know what is going to happen, you are waiting until after Easter break to get one last jab at us in there…. just be done with it.