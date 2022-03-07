PACT seeks consultants for new cruise policy

Cruise ship visits Grand Cayman

(CNS): The tourism ministry is looking for help to come up with a new long-term cruise strategy as well as a new policy on public transport and its connection to the cruise business. A request for proposals from consultants with a “track record and proven experience in assessing the cruise tourism and public transport sectors” has been opened, and according to the document, the government wants to “reimagine the country’s cruise industry” and shift to a more sustainable volume of visitors.

Last week, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan revealed that George Town Harbour will reopen to cruise ships for the first time in two years. They were banned after the coronavirus arrived in the Cayman Islands via a cruise ship on 21 March 2020.

In what is being described as a phased approach, around 75,000 passengers are expected to call on Grand Cayman over the first four-week period, after which the situation will be re-assessed. This is around half the number of passengers that arrived in the four weeks right before the cruise ship ban. Nevertheless, as many as 11,600 passengers could arrive on three ships on 6 April.

This has drawn considerable criticism, fuelled by a growing backlash against the cruise sector as the public begins to seriously question what the benefits of this side of tourism are for the wider community. In recent years the darker side of the cruise industry has been exposed, from its exploitation of workers to its appalling environmental record.

The COVID-19 pandemic also highlighted cruise ships’ susceptibility to outbreaks of contagious diseases, adding to concerns about the detrimental impact cruise tourism was having on Cayman.

Since its benefits are confined to a limited number of stakeholders when compared to the benefits of overnight tourism, many in Cayman have been pressing for a re-think and there was hope that the pandemic offered not just a pause to cruising but an end to it.

However, Bryan told CNS recently that the idea of a permanent end was not a realistic option, but a long-term review and a phased transition to a new approach was required. Since taking up the job of tourism minister, Bryan has committed to reviewing the policy and opening up a public discussion on the future of cruise ship tourism.

In the bid document, the ministry said, “It is imperative to reshape the current approach to focus on quality, sustainably manage capacity, traveller traffic flow, and impact, as well as design new and innovative destination experiences.”

It said it is looking to design a strategy that reduces cruise tourism to “a sustainable volume while offering a fair opportunity for the cruise industry partners to re-establish their businesses successfully”.

The ministry also wants to increase the earning power of businesses in the Cayman Islands that cater to the cruise industry and “design a negotiation strategy approach to allow operators to maximize each contracting opportunity”. The successful consultants will be asked to come up with “authentic destination experiences to diversify tour offerings”.

An important element for many people will be the number of passengers and ships. Public opinion was made clear during the successful campaign against a cruise dock, when well over 25% of voters signed the petition for a referendum. But campaigners had to force the PPM government into court to stop it from pressing ahead with the project even before the vote was held.

But since it is now obvious that there is very little public support for cruise berthing, even the PPM is now supporting the call for a new approach to cruise tourism and cutting the number of arrivals. Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart recently said that Cayman “should have a national discussion on the direction we want to take” on cruise tourism before the ban on ships is lifted.

The RFP shows that the government is considering a significant change to the sector.

Tourism as a whole represents around 20% of the country’s GDP and Cayman “isn’t overly reliant on tourism”, the ministry said in the document. While the figure has not been broken down to distinguish between cruise and overnight guests, it is well known that the money generated by a stay-over visitor outweighs a cruise guest by three to one.

In 2018 stay-over guests spent over $680 million in the Cayman Islands, while four times as many cruises spent just $200 million. However, officials said that most of the cruise industry players are Caymanian-owned businesses that affect a wide community of family members and employees.

The ministry stated that it wanted to stop the undercutting of local operators by the cruise lines by establishing a base pricing model for popular beach breaks, island tours and attraction stops.

The RFP also outlines expectations for proposals about public transport, which the ministry said is linked to the cruise sector. Consultants must outline their proposal for a review and assessment of the current public bus system and for recommendations on a “strategy to transition to a National Government-run Public Bus System” or a community entrepreneurial system.

The RFP is seeking a way to restructure the elements of the current public transport system and better manage the public buses alongside the tourism-related transport, such as taxi, tour, watersports, and limousine services.