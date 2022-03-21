Premier wants input on planning law review

WaterMark construction site in January 2021

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton had no explanation, when asked on Friday, for why no one with experience or knowledge in the areas of sustainable development and climate change mitigation was appointed to the committee reviewing the planning legislation. However, Panton said he wants to see input from groups concerned about these issues or people with that experience.

Speaking at a recorded press briefing, Panton told CNS that the panel will not have “exclusive authority” over what changes are made to the law but they will form the basis for the drafting instructions.

Following the publication in a Cabinet note at the beginning of this month that revealed the line-up of the committee, there have been significant concerns that most of the members are connected to the development and construction sector.

Jay Ebanks is the planning minister, but Panton has previously stated that he would be supervising the review of the National Development Plan. Although this is a separate exercise from the need to modernise the legislation, both are intrinsically linked to the PACT Government’s stated objective of creating a more sustainable country and the premier’s own portfolio of sustainability and climate resilience.

Development and planning are at the forefront of how to become climate resilient, preserve our beaches and protect critical habitats, such as mangroves. The present planning law was designed to facilitate profits rather than green development and provides no protection from the impact of climate change.

There had been public expectation that once PACT turned its attention to reviewing the inadequacies of the existing planning legislation, sustainability would be at the heart of the review. However, no one from Panton’s ministry was appointed to the committee and CNS has learned that the Department of Environment was unaware of the appointment of the panel until it was made public.

However, Panton said that he would ensure that input from those with knowledge about sustainability would be considered.

“The panel does not have exclusive authority to make the decisions and recommendations as to what changes are required to the law to reflect the concerns,” he said. “They will be making recommendations that will then form the basis of drafting instructions, which will be reflected ultimately in a revised bill. We will at all of those stages still be in a position to take comments, take suggestions from all groups.”

The premier said that once the legislation is in bill form, it will go out for public consultation. He also said there could be an extended period for comment and that he would ensure that climate change issues would be considered before it goes before Parliament.

“The opportunity will be there and I will certainly be looking… to ensure that any groups that want to have the opportunity to comment are allowed to have that opportunity, and those comments and those perspectives are brought to bear and considered by caucus and Cabinet in respect to changes to that law,” he added.

But Panton gave no explanation as to why no technical experts from his ministry or the DoE or private sector experts involved in the green economy were appointed to the panel.

Commenters on CNS and across social media expressed deep concern about the panel’s line-up and that critical issues are unlikely to be addressed. A priority in mitigating the problem of rising sea levels is the need for much longer coastal setbacks that cannot be waived by planning, as the DoE has said on numerous occasions that the current requirements are far from adequate.

Other issues that may not receive the appropriate amount of consideration include reducing the number of parking spaces required on developments, a requirement to retain a specified amount of natural habitat on land being developed, mandatory provision for green technologies and sustainable building methods, enforcement of the law and genuine consequences for breaching the law.