Suspect poachers caught at Rum Point

Fish caught by poachers on Wednesday, 2 February

Lobsters caught by poachers on Wednesday, 2 February

(CNS): Four men are facing a list of possible criminal charges for poaching offences after conservation officers from the Department of Environment intercepted their boat last week in a protected marine reserve. On Wednesday, 2 February, DoE officers responded to a report from members of the public about suspicious activity in the Marine Reserve in the Rum Point area, according to a marine enforcement alert published on social media.

The boat was intercepted near the channel and when the officers searched it and the area they found two net bags containing 51 species of fish and eight lobsters. All of the marine creatures appeared to have been taken with illegal spear guns from within the marine reserve and included undersized fish as well as exceeding the lobster limit.

As a result, the conservation officers seized the boat and a Honda CRV that had also been used in the commission of the suspected poaching, while the recovered seafood was donated to a local charity.

The four men are now facing several possible charges, including taking marine life from a marine reserve, possession of an unlicensed spear gun, taking marine life with an unlicensed spear gun, taking lobster above the daily limit and taking fish under eight inches long.

The DoE said that violations of marine park, spear gun licence and catch limit regulations are all criminal offences that will be prosecuted. Breaches of the National Conservation Act should be reported to DoE Conservation Officers at 916 4271. Active poaching can also be reported to 911.