DoA seeks info on dumped dead dog
(CNS): The Department of Agriculture (DoA) is appealing to members of the public for information about the corpse of a dog that was found dumped on a dyke road off Barkers Park in West Bay on Monday. The adult brown and white male animal was discovered by a member of the public who then reported it to the DoA Animal Welfare and Animal Control Officers. The officials who responded said there was no excuse for treating animals this way.
“We understand that people’s circumstances can change, which may mean they can no longer care for their pet or are struggling to pay for veterinary care,” the DoA spokesperson said in a press release. “But there is never an excuse to dump an animal like this. Help is available and persons are urged to reach out to the Cayman Islands Humane Society, or the Department of Agriculture for assistance.”
See the picture of the carcass, supplied by the DoA, here.
Anyone who may have information on the animal can contact DoA’s Animal Welfare Officers in strictest confidence at 947-3090 or via email at reportanimalcrulety@gov.ky.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Yet another reminder that psychopaths walk among us daily. There is no love greater than a dog has for its human. Anyone that could abandon a dog or kill a dog is the worst of the worst.
Is there any indication of foul play?
Not sure why DOA is so concerned about this dead dog when they don’t give a sh*t about the many strays and abused animals when they are alive.