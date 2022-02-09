DoA seeks info on dumped dead dog

(CNS): The Department of Agriculture (DoA) is appealing to members of the public for information about the corpse of a dog that was found dumped on a dyke road off Barkers Park in West Bay on Monday. The adult brown and white male animal was discovered by a member of the public who then reported it to the DoA Animal Welfare and Animal Control Officers. The officials who responded said there was no excuse for treating animals this way.

“We understand that people’s circumstances can change, which may mean they can no longer care for their pet or are struggling to pay for veterinary care,” the DoA spokesperson said in a press release. “But there is never an excuse to dump an animal like this. Help is available and persons are urged to reach out to the Cayman Islands Humane Society, or the Department of Agriculture for assistance.”