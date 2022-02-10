Cultural gongs awarded to artists preserving heritage

Donna Bryan, one of the awardees

(CNS): Twelve people will be receiving awards next week in honour of their various contributions to the country’s arts and cultural legacy. The Cayman National Cultural Foundation’s 28th annual awards event takes place on Thursday, 17 February at the Harquail Theatre, where artists, fashion designers and other crafters will be recognised for their talent and expertise. The Arts and Culture Awards are given to those who have made a significant contribution to arts and culture or achieved a high-quality body of creative work.

This year the list includes Charles Long, Donna Bryan, Margaret Barwick, Natalie Urquhart, Jawara Alleyne, Ky-Mani Rudolph Davis III (posthumous), Yonier Powery Serrano, Simon Tatum, the Cayman Art Week Committee, Staff of the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands and Stoak’d (Marc & Pam Laurenson). While well-known and prolific visual artist Bendel Hydes will be given the Visionary Award.



Cultural and heritage organisations, as well as the general public, were asked to submit nominations for the CNCF Heritage Cross and Star for Creativity in the Arts. A CNCF-appointed committee ultimately chose the recipients. Nominations are open between January and September each year.